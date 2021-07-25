Germany Warns People Not Vaccinated Against Sanctions

People who are not vaccinated can be barred from entering restaurants, cinemas and stadiums.

Berlin. According to German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff, Helge Braun, if there are more cases of corona infection in the coming month, then restrictions may become mandatory for people who do not get vaccinated. Brown said in an interview to the media that he is hopeful that there will be no further lockdown in Germany regarding the corona virus.

increased risk of infection

He says that people who are not vaccinated can be stopped from entering restaurants, cinemas and stadiums. This will increase the risk of infection. He said that getting vaccinated is important to protect against serious disease. People who have been vaccinated will certainly have more freedom than those who are not vaccinated.

60 percent of the population took one dose

According to Brown, such policies would be legal because the country has a responsibility to protect the health of its citizens. The vaccination process in Germany has slowed in recent weeks. This has triggered a discussion on how to motivate people who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated. More than 60 percent of Germany’s population has received a single dose of the vaccine. And 49 percent of the population has taken both the doses.