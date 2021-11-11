Germany Weighs New Covid Rules as Infections Reach Record Heights
German states and federal politicians are struggling to enforce the new Covid rule as the country experiences a record number of cases, and a top virologist warns that the death toll from the epidemic could double in the country if adequate measures are not taken.
About 40,000 new cases were reported in the country on Tuesday – the third daily record in a week. And in that 24-hour period, 236 people died from the disease.
“We have a real emergency,” he said. Christian Drousten, head of virology at Berlin’s Charity Hospital, Germany’s most famous research hospital, said in a podcast broadcast Tuesday.
Since the outbreak of the epidemic, nearly 97,000 covidar deaths have been reported in Germany. Dr. Drostein warned that another 100,000 consequences could occur if no additional measures are taken, although the number of patients in intensive care-care beds is now less than half that of the peak in January.
The German national government, which was seen as a model for how to deal with the epidemic in Europe under the guidance of Angela Merkel, is now struggling to control the situation.
The three parties ready for Ms Merkel’s coalition government to succeed have proposed a set of covid rules that will be debated in parliament on Thursday, although they will not be voted on in the law before next week and do not include such strict rules. Many experts have been called.
Incoming parties said last month that they would allow a state-of-the-art state of emergency, which allowed the introduction of national rules, to expire at the end of November. Under the new law, free quick coronavirus tests for all – an expensive initiative launched last month in hopes of raising vaccination rates – will be reinstated.
Officials in Bavaria, where cases have risen 68 percent in the past two weeks, declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. Marcus Soder, Bavarian The governor declared a state of emergency in December 2020. Several more states, including the ones hit hardest, are either in place or plan to impose their own strict rules this week. Those rules will make it mandatory for people wishing to use certain services to be vaccinated or documented to prove past infection.
“We have 16 different rules again, and this doesn’t lead to much acceptance,” said National Health Minister Jens Span.
Experts say the recent rise in infections is due to the relatively low vaccination rates and the slow pace of booster shots in some parts of Germany. About 67 per cent of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated.
Although 65 per cent of unvaccinated people in the country do not plan to take the pill under any circumstances, the lines at vaccination centers continue to grow, according to a recent study.
Two weeks ago, more than 200,000 vaccine doses were administered in just a few days, but on Tuesday, 312,000 shots were given in one day, a total not seen daily since the summer.
