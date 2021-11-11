Germany Weighs New Covid Rules as Infections Reach Record Heights

The German national government, which was seen as a model for how to deal with the epidemic in Europe under the guidance of Angela Merkel, is now struggling to control the situation.

The three parties ready for Ms Merkel’s coalition government to succeed have proposed a set of covid rules that will be debated in parliament on Thursday, although they will not be voted on in the law before next week and do not include such strict rules. Many experts have been called.

Incoming parties said last month that they would allow a state-of-the-art state of emergency, which allowed the introduction of national rules, to expire at the end of November. Under the new law, free quick coronavirus tests for all – an expensive initiative launched last month in hopes of raising vaccination rates – will be reinstated.

Officials in Bavaria, where cases have risen 68 percent in the past two weeks, declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. Marcus Soder, Bavarian The governor declared a state of emergency in December 2020. Several more states, including the ones hit hardest, are either in place or plan to impose their own strict rules this week. Those rules will make it mandatory for people wishing to use certain services to be vaccinated or documented to prove past infection.