Germany Weighs New Covid Rules as Infections Reach Record Heights

German states and federal politicians are struggling to enforce the new Covid rule as the country experiences a record number of cases, and a top virologist warns that the death toll from the epidemic could double in the country if adequate measures are not taken.

About 40,000 new cases were reported in the country on Tuesday – the third daily record in a week. And in that 24-hour period, 236 people died from the disease.

“We really have an emergency situation,” Christian Drostein, head of virology at Berlin’s Charitte Hospital, Germany’s most famous research hospital, said in a podcast broadcast Tuesday.

Since the onset of the epidemic, nearly 97,000 deaths have been reported from covid in Germany. Dr. Drostein warned that another 100,000 consequences could occur if no additional measures are taken, although the number of patients in intensive care-care beds is now less than half that of the peak in January.