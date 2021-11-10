Germany Weighs New Covid Rules as Infections Reach Record Heights
German states and federal politicians are struggling to enforce the new Covid rule as the country experiences a record number of cases, and a top virologist warns that the death toll from the epidemic could double in the country if adequate measures are not taken.
About 40,000 new cases were reported in the country on Tuesday – the third daily record in a week. And in that 24-hour period, 236 people died from the disease.
“We really have an emergency situation,” Christian Drostein, head of virology at Berlin’s Charitte Hospital, Germany’s most famous research hospital, said in a podcast broadcast Tuesday.
Since the onset of the epidemic, nearly 97,000 deaths have been reported from covid in Germany. Dr. Drostein warned that another 100,000 consequences could occur if no additional measures are taken, although the number of patients in intensive care-care beds is now less than half that of the peak in January.
The three parties, ready to succeed Angela Merkel’s coalition government, have proposed a set of covid rules that will be debated in parliament on Thursday. And many states, which have been hit the hardest, plan to impose their own strict rules either this week. For those who wish to use certain services, they will make it mandatory to rule out vaccinations or document previous infections.
Experts say relatively low vaccination rates and the slow pace of booster shots have led to an increase in new infections in some parts of Germany. About 67 per cent of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated.
