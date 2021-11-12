Germany Will Again Offer Free Covid Tests to All Adults

Germany will once again offer free covid tests to all adults in the country, Health Minister Jens Spann said on Friday, adding that the move is aimed at helping catch early infections as patient numbers reach record highs.

The country had spent billions of dollars to offer at least one free antigen test per resident per week since March, but ended the policy last month in the hope that people would be vaccinated to pay for the tests later.

Now, German leaders are struggling to work as case numbers continue to rise. On Thursday – a week after the number of new cases was reported four times – health officials reported 48,640 new infections, down slightly from Wednesday’s number.

The hour-long press conference of the health ministers appeared to be an attempt to show national leadership in the face of the growing crisis in the country. Mr Span also suggested that ultimately covid tests may be necessary, even for vaccinated people, to gain access to specific locations and events.