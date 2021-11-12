Germany Will Again Offer Free Covid Tests to All Adults
Germany will once again offer free covid tests to all adults in the country, Health Minister Jens Spann said on Friday, adding that the move is aimed at helping catch early infections as patient numbers reach record highs.
The country had spent billions of dollars to offer at least one free antigen test per resident per week since March, but ended the policy last month in the hope that people would be vaccinated to pay for the tests later.
Now, German leaders are struggling to work as case numbers continue to rise. On Thursday – a week after the number of new cases was reported four times – health officials reported 48,640 new infections, down slightly from Wednesday’s number.
The hour-long press conference of the health ministers appeared to be an attempt to show national leadership in the face of the growing crisis in the country. Mr Span also suggested that ultimately covid tests may be necessary, even for vaccinated people, to gain access to specific locations and events.
But not everyone seems to be concerned about the increase in numbers.
On Thursday, thousands of revolvers gathered in Cologne for the start of the carnival season. Although designated party spots were limited to attendees able to prove that they had been vaccinated or that they had recovered from covid, controls were relaxed and spontaneous parties sprang up outside that zone.
A musician playing at the festival had warned party goers not to kiss strangers this year, a reference to the custom of celebrating.
“Maybe just snog your partner this year! Otherwise we won’t be able to go on season, ”said musician Peter Bearings. “And next year we’ll all be in touch again.”
On Friday morning, the Robert Koch Institute, the German authority tracking the epidemic, issued a new set of guidelines suggesting, among other things, the cancellation of large gatherings.
