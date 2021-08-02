Germany Will Offer Vaccine Booster Shots Starting in September

BERLIN – As concerns grow about the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, Germany on Monday became the largest western country to announce that it will offer vaccine boosts to a wide range of people considered potentially vulnerable, adding to the growing momentum in wealthy countries to give extra injections to fully vaccinated people.

Germany’s move came even as a senior European Union official criticized the bloc as falling short of promises to donate vaccine doses to Africa and Latin America. And with a limited global supply of vaccines, health experts say the top priorities should be delivering doses to poor countries that are far behind on vaccinations and persuading people who are resistant to vaccines in rich countries to drop out. get vaccinated for the first time.

There is still no consensus among scientists on the need for booster vaccines, but as fears increase of further pandemic waves and more costly lockdowns, a growing number of countries are preparing to give their populations doses. reminder – or have already started.

From September, Germany, Europe’s largest economy, wants to give a booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine to the elderly, residents of nursing homes and people with weakened immune systems – as well as ‘to anyone already fully vaccinated with the two-dose AstraZeneca or single-dose injections of Johnson & Johnson, which clinical trials have shown are not as highly protective.