Germany will support Russian oil embargo after significantly reducing dependence: report



Germany will support European sanctions on Russian oil, which will mark another significant change in the country’s position as Ukraine continues its invasion.

The ambassadors are expected to present the proposal at an ambassadorial conference in Brussels on Wednesday in anticipation of the sanctions being approved by the end of next week. Germany has opposed the ban, but official sources told the German news agency DPA on Sunday that Chancellor Olaf Schulz would support the ban.

Scholes had previously called for caution against any direct sanctions on the outcome, which he believed would be disastrous for Germany’s economy and the continent as a whole.

But Germany has reportedly significantly reduced its dependence on Russian oil over the past eight weeks: Germany took 35% of its energy from Russia, but according to Energy Minister Robert Habek, it has dropped to 12%.

The report said that Germany, one of the main opponents of the EU’s severance of oil and gas trade with Russia, came after Berlin signed an agreement with Poland to import oil through one of its Baltic Sea ports.

It would leave Italy, Austria, Hungary, Slovakia, Spain and Greece as remaining holdouts who have not yet publicly endorsed a ban, according to the DW.

Germany is under intense pressure to change its position on Ukraine and Russia, including the hesitation to send heavy weapons to Ukraine.

But Munich agreed to send “Gepard” anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine in support of German voters: about 55% of Germans now say they should supply Ukraine with such weapons.

Scholes defended the decision to support the slow-roll, saying he considered “early work and the German effort suspicious.”

German voters disagree, with 54% dissatisfied with the Chancellor’s handling of the crisis, Reuters reported.

Members of his left-leaning group have argued that the supply of tanks and other heavy weapons would further provoke Russia and persuade it to expand its military operations.

A new wave of EU sanctions will target Russia’s largest banks, suburbs and a number of high-profile Russians, officials added.

