Germany’s Fourth Covid Wave: ‘A Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’
BERLIN – The University Hospital of Giessen, one of Germany’s leading hospitals for pulmonary disease, has the potential. The number of Kovid-19 patients has tripled in recent weeks. About half of them are on ventilators.
And not everyone is vaccinated.
“I ask every patient: why didn’t you get vaccinated?” Dr. Suzanne Harold, head of infectious diseases, said after her daily visit to the ward on Thursday. “It’s a mix of people who don’t believe in vaccines, who don’t believe in the state, and it’s hard to reach out through public information campaigns.”
Patients like her are the main drivers of the fourth wave of Kovid-19 cases in Germany, creating thousands of new daily infections – more than any other stage of the country’s epidemic.
This is a shocking turnout for Germany. At the onset of the epidemic, Germany set an example of how to manage the virus and reduce the number of deaths. Extensive testing and treatment, increasing the number of intensive care beds, and a trusted leader among Chancellor Angela Merkel, a trained scientist whose government social distance guidelines were widely followed.
But today, a combination of several factors has led to new growth, among them cold temperatures, slow rollout of booster vaccines, and even more pronounced transition to neighboring Eastern European nations, such as the Czech Republic. The transition between governments has not helped, given the fact that Germany is in a state of political turmoil.
But virologists and epidemiologists say there is no doubt that non-vaccinated people are the biggest contributor to the wave of infections in hospitals across the country.
“Our vaccination rates are low – we haven’t done what was needed,” said Dr. Geissen. Harold said. She was part of a team of scientists who modeled the effects of the fourth wave and warned early in the summer that at least 85 percent of the entire population, including the hypertensive delta type, needed to be vaccinated to avoid a crisis in the healthcare system. .
“We are still below 70 per cent,” she said. “I don’t know how we can win this race against time with the fourth wave. I’m afraid we’ve already lost. “
Germany’s vaccination rate is much better than many Central and Eastern European countries, where the number of deaths due to coronavirus is increasing. In Romania, for example, only four out of 10 people have had two shots, and coronavirus deaths have reached record levels.
However, one in three Germans is not yet fully vaccinated, with German vaccination rates the lowest in Western Europe. Three out of four people in Belgium, Denmark and Italy are fully vaccinated. In Spain and Iceland, only two out of 10 have yet to get a second shot. Vaccination rates in Portugal are about 90 percent.
In the former Communist East, where the far-right option of the German party is strong, German rates are lagging behind because of the vaccine-resistant pockets that are not limited to, but especially deep. Tino Chrupalla and Alice Waddell, leaders of the AFD’s parliamentary group, both proudly have not been vaccinated – and both have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks.
“What we are experiencing is an epidemic of non-vaccinated epidemics,” Health Minister Jens Span said earlier this month.
Infection has also increased in two rich southern states, Bavaria and Baden-Wटेrttemberg, against which there has been a tumultuous protest movement. The remedy for combating the virus is known as “querdenker”. Or “opponent.”
“We have two viruses in the country,” Marcus Soder, the Bavarian governor, said in a recent television interview. “We have coronavirus and we have this toxin, which is spreading in large numbers,” he said, referring to misinformation about vaccines.
Klaus-Peter Hanke is the first to know about that poisonous propaganda.
He is the mayor of the less than 40,000-strong city of Pirana in the eastern state of Saxony, which was hit by a wave of violent anti-Waxers protests in the last days of the lockdown last spring.
One in three voters in the polling district, including Pirna, voted for AfD in the September national election. And less than half the residents refuse to be vaccinated. They have helped make Saxony the state with the lowest vaccination rates in Germany – and the highest number of new infections per capita.
“There is little preparation for vaccination,” Mr Hanke said in an interview. “It simply came to our notice then. But there is a point where you hit the wall and you can’t move on, and the result is that it has grown. “
The beds in the hospital’s covid ward are running out. Even there, almost all patients are not vaccinated, Mr. Hanke said: “Nine out of 10.”
And yet, there are signs on the windows of many restaurants in the city, inviting “everyone” – only those who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from the infection according to state regulations.
Now there are 10 control teams of three people each – a police officer, a health officer and someone from the public order department – who roam the city’s restaurants, bars and hairdressers, and those who break the rules have to be fined on the spot: owners have to pay 500. Euro, about $ 572, patron 150 euro, 170.
“It’s too harsh,” said Shri. Hanke said those who have vaccines in their own circle of friends are resistant. “But we see no other way for people to change their behavior.”
At the very least, the difficult approach may pay off. The wait time in mobile vaccination units increased to two hours this week, with Mr Hanke suggesting that the threat of exclusion from public life at home may be driving more people to take shots.
Many other German states are now working on similar regulations, introducing stricter mask orders and, instead of a negative test, making vaccination or proof of previous infection mandatory for entry into many places.
That’s not enough now, said Sandra Sisek, director of the Institute of Medical Virology at University Hospital Frankfurt and director of a research paper on seven leading scientists published last week, in which she urges politicians to step up booster shots. A range of measures for those not vaccinated, including partial lockdown or even short-term national lockdown.
While the number of new daily infections is approaching 50,000, the absence of political leadership at the national level has added to the confusion over the inclusion of the virus.
Since her conservative party lost the national election in September, Ms Merkel has remained the head of the caretaker government, but her potential successor, Olaf Schulz, has been embroiled in tough coalition talks with two other parties.
“Where is Angela Merkel?” Der Spiegel asked in an article this week, before asking a few paragraphs below: “Where is Scholz?”
This is a question that many virologists across the country are asking, moreover, the lack of political leadership is wasting precious time – and potentially costing lives.
“There is no real center of power and responsibility: the country has lost its leadership,” said Michael Meyer-Herman, head of the systems immunology department at the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research and a member of the Council of Experts advising Ms. Merkel’s entire epidemic.
“The outgoing government is not really reacting anymore, and the incoming government is playing everything,” he added.
After the number of new coronavirus infections reached a record high of 33,949 every day on November 3, German virologists sounded the alarm. Mr. The response from Scholz’s future coalition partners was a reassuring statement that this would not be another lockdown.
“It was an important moment for me,” said Professor Meyer-Herman. “They act as if the epidemic is over when the numbers are exploding.”
Christopher F. Shuetze Contributed to the report.
