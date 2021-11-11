Germany’s Fourth Covid Wave: ‘A Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

BERLIN – The University Hospital of Giessen, one of Germany’s leading hospitals for pulmonary disease, has the potential. The number of Kovid-19 patients has tripled in recent weeks. About half of them are on ventilators.

And not everyone is vaccinated.

“I ask every patient: why didn’t you get vaccinated?” Dr. Suzanne Harold, head of infectious diseases, said after her daily visit to the ward on Thursday. “It’s a mix of people who don’t believe in vaccines, who don’t believe in the state, and it’s hard to reach out through public information campaigns.”

Patients like her are the main drivers of the fourth wave of Kovid-19 cases in Germany, creating thousands of new daily infections – more than any other stage of the country’s epidemic.