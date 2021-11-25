Germany’s New Government Plans to Legalize Marijuana
In addition to climate politics, digitization, and higher minimum wages, the coalition has agreed to one side issue that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party has blocked for years.
Germany’s new government wants to legalize marijuana.
“The legalization of marijuana, which the Union has long blocked, allows us to have effective youth protection through a regulatory and taxing clinic, controllable quality and education,” Free Democrats regional cadre Lars F. Lindemann wrote on Twitter.
The parties in the new alliance have agreed to legalize the sale of marijuana – as long as it is sold to licensed establishments that can properly tax it and ensure both quality control and that it is sold to adults only. Four years later, the parties promised to re-evaluate the law and its impact on society.
If Germany legalizes recreational cannabis, it will become the first major European country, after Canada and some US states, to do so, opening up a significant market for legal cannabis growers and dealers. (Other European countries, such as the Netherlands, have criminalized the drug, but its manufacture, purchase and sale are legal only in medical contexts.)
Under current German law, it is not illegal to consume marijuana but to buy it.
The plan was quickly criticized. Marcus Bloom, CSU’s party secretary, the Merkel CDU’s Bavaria-only sister party, called the idea a “dangerous experiment” and warned that cannabis acts as a gateway drug.
“This makes the drug, which is harmful to health, into a lifestyle product,” Mr Bloom said of the proposal.
Indeed, Mr. Bloom is not alone. A study released last month found that only 30 percent of respondents think the drug should be legalized for recreational use. Another 59 percent believe it has been discontinued since 2011: a drug product that requires a doctor’s prescription.
And while Greens has campaigned for clear rules for marijuana use, and Free Democrats have argued that legalization could bring money into state coffers, the outgoing conservative government insists legitimacy is dangerous.
“Legalizing marijuana would be a breach of the dam,” said Stephen Pilsinger, an expert with the conservative parliamentary group on drugs, in October. “At some point, unfortunately, we’re talking about legalizing all drugs.”
