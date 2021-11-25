Germany’s New Government Plans to Legalize Marijuana

In addition to climate politics, digitization, and higher minimum wages, the coalition has agreed to one side issue that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party has blocked for years.

Germany’s new government wants to legalize marijuana.

“The legalization of marijuana, which the Union has long blocked, allows us to have effective youth protection through a regulatory and taxing clinic, controllable quality and education,” Free Democrats regional cadre Lars F. Lindemann wrote on Twitter.

The parties in the new alliance have agreed to legalize the sale of marijuana – as long as it is sold to licensed establishments that can properly tax it and ensure both quality control and that it is sold to adults only. Four years later, the parties promised to re-evaluate the law and its impact on society.

If Germany legalizes recreational cannabis, it will become the first major European country, after Canada and some US states, to do so, opening up a significant market for legal cannabis growers and dealers. (Other European countries, such as the Netherlands, have criminalized the drug, but its manufacture, purchase and sale are legal only in medical contexts.)