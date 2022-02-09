World

Germany’s ‘Two Tobis’ Threepeat in Gold – Gadget Clock

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Germany’s ‘Two Tobis’ Threepeat in Gold – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Germany’s ‘Two Tobis’ Threepeat in Gold – Gadget Clock

Germany’s ‘Two Tobis’ Threepeat in Gold – Gadget Clock

two tobis

Doubles luge is a one-day competition in which pairs of athletes take two runs down the course. The fastest total time determines the winner.

The two-run format is also used in world championships and World Cup races. There is no rule that says a doubles team must comprise members of the same sex, but traditionally, men have slid together, with the larger man positioned on top for a more aerodynamic fit. 

That’s what happened Wednesday when Germany snared a golden three-peat. Duo Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt finished two runs in 1 minute, 56.653 seconds, beating German teammates Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken by 0.099 seconds.

Watch more luge highlights from the 2022 Winter Olympics below.

Germany’s ‘Two Tobis’ threepeat with doubles gold

Contents hide
1 Germany’s ‘Two Tobis’ threepeat with doubles gold
2 USA luge team Di Gregorios and Hollander make Olympic debuts
3 Geisenberger sets track record en route to winning luge gold
4 Johannes Ludwig wins gold in men’s luge singles for Germany

Germany’s ‘Two Tobis’ – Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt – threepeat with doubles luge gold, and broke a track record in the process. Germany’s Toni Eggert / Sascha Benecken won silver.

USA luge team Di Gregorios and Hollander make Olympic debuts

Despite their inexperience, Team USA’s young doubles luge team Zachary Di Gregorios and Sean Hollander start off strong early in the competition.

Geisenberger sets track record en route to winning luge gold

German Natalie Geisenberger set a track record on her way to threepeating in women’s luge singles for her fifth career Olympic gold medal.

READ Also  Justice Department to Pay About $130 Million to Parkland Shooting Victims

Johannes Ludwig wins gold in men’s luge singles for Germany

The competition in men’s luge singles ends with a duel between Austrian Wolfgang Kindl and the German Johannes Ludwig.

#Germanys #Tobis #Threepeat #Gold #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Top US diplomat in Ukraine performing several balancing acts at once

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment