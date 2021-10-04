Gerrit Cole will start for the Yankees in a wild-card game

On September 19, while the Yankees were vying for a wild-card spot after the season, they lost to Cleveland 11–1, with seven runs from their ace Gerrit Cole. Walking into the clubhouse after the final out, reliever Michael King saw Cole sitting in catcher Kyle Higashioka’s locker and doing something that suited his subtle nature.

“He was going on every single pitch he just threw,” King said of Cole, who fired 104 of them that day. “He was like, ‘Was that the wrong pitch?'”

On Tuesday night, the Yankees will pin their postseason hopes on Cole, the star right-handed pitcher to whom he signed a nine-year, $324 million contract ahead of the 2020 season for moments like this. It’s not just a win or a home-home American League wild-card game, and it’s not just against their rivals, the Boston Red Sox. It’s also in Fenway Park.

The Yankees have many reasons to be reassured: Cole, a four-time All-Star, has averaged 3.23 in 181⅓ innings this season, a 16-8 record and 243 strikeouts. And in 13 career postseason starts, he has a 2.68 ERA, including two wins for the Yankees in last year’s playoffs.