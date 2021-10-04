Gerrit Cole will start for the Yankees in a wild-card game
On September 19, while the Yankees were vying for a wild-card spot after the season, they lost to Cleveland 11–1, with seven runs from their ace Gerrit Cole. Walking into the clubhouse after the final out, reliever Michael King saw Cole sitting in catcher Kyle Higashioka’s locker and doing something that suited his subtle nature.
“He was going on every single pitch he just threw,” King said of Cole, who fired 104 of them that day. “He was like, ‘Was that the wrong pitch?'”
On Tuesday night, the Yankees will pin their postseason hopes on Cole, the star right-handed pitcher to whom he signed a nine-year, $324 million contract ahead of the 2020 season for moments like this. It’s not just a win or a home-home American League wild-card game, and it’s not just against their rivals, the Boston Red Sox. It’s also in Fenway Park.
The Yankees have many reasons to be reassured: Cole, a four-time All-Star, has averaged 3.23 in 181⅓ innings this season, a 16-8 record and 243 strikeouts. And in 13 career postseason starts, he has a 2.68 ERA, including two wins for the Yankees in last year’s playoffs.
But what separates the 31-year-old Cole from other talented pitchers in baseball, his teammates said, is his meticulous attention to detail and hardcore baseball wit. He inspires himself and the people around him to be better. He not only gives tips to his fellow pitchers but also to the hitters of his team. He often stands beside manager Aaron Boone during a game and inquires about his decisions. He likes to talk baseball all the time.
“He lives, breathes, eats, sleeps baseball,” Higashioka said. “He has a few hobbies, but the only thing he wants to talk about is baseball. Sometimes I like that night’s game or whatever he’s still thinking about it.” Will receive a random text.
Since the introduction of the wild-card game in 2012, the Yankees are leading 2–1 in the one-game format, and they were as wild cards in the best-of-three series last year as part of an extended pandemic playoffs. Proceeded. Cole, who has been a dominant force in the regular season for many years, lost the only wild-card game he started with, 4-0, to the Chicago Cubs in 2015, when he was with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Cole has spit in the season finale month – a 5.13 ERA in September – but will be expected to carry the heavy load on the mound in October if the Yankees end their 11-season World Series title drought. And off the mound — in the dugout or clubhouse, on the plane or for dinner — Yankee will continue to count on Cole’s baseball brain.
“I love the game and I love my teammates, so it’s pleasant to talk about the game,” Cole said recently. “And then I think there’s some added value to being back-and-forth with other craftspeople. Whether it’s sharing a few things about your own personal business or getting better as a team, Both of these are beneficial.”
Throughout the season, Boone said that Cole would come to his office from time to time to talk or talk about himself, the team, the season, anything. He said that he loved it when Cole stood beside him in the dugout during the game to talk or question him. He joked that he only occasionally wanted Cole to give him some space.
“He really, really cares, and he’s interested in all aspects of the game,” Boone said. “On the days he’s not pitching, he’s totally invested. He’s just that. He’s smart, he’s inquisitive, he asks why and he gives his opinion. He’s told some really interesting things, Which I go, ‘Hmm yeah.'”
Cole said he shares everything he knows or sees about an opponent with Boone. He said that he could also ask Boone why he was or was not carrying the pitcher in a certain position or ask his reasoning on certain decisions. “I certainly don’t tell him what to do, but I do ask him questions,” he said.
Cole’s teammates, hitters and pitchers alike said he often made suggestions. Reliever Chad Green said Cole was helpful in his pitch selection. Jordan Montgomery, who had a career-best 3.83 ERA and 157⅓ this season, said that when he was doing well, Cole would praise him, “But if you’re doing bad, he’ll give you his way. Will help you find it.”
King, a key multi-purpose member of the Yankees’ pitching staff, said that during a recent strategy meeting for pitchers ahead of a series against the Toronto Blue Jays, he and his teammates were delighted because it felt like Cole had worked as much as the pitching coach. It was the same thing. There was something to be said about Matt Blake and every opposing hitter. King said it was all useful insight as it went beyond video and analytics.
“He wants everyone to do their best,” said Aaron Judge, whose walk-off single on Sunday earned the Yankees a spot in the wild-card game.
Throughout the season, Higashioka said that Cole would mention him if he noticed a pattern in how opponents were pitching him. The judge said Cole would sometimes ask him after batting about his thought process of comparing notes.
The judge said, ‘He is sitting on the bench and is thinking about it from both the sides. “Like, ‘If I’m pitching now, how am I going to pitch this guy?’ or ‘If I were in the box, what would this man be doing?’ He is always one step ahead.”
Higashioka said that Cole also held him accountable. If Higashioka mentions in a pregame meeting how he wants to attack an opposing batsman, but takes a different route during the game, Higashioka says Cole will follow up and ask why.
“He definitely challenges me to make sure I’m always ready and with the decisions of the game,” Higashioka said.
Blake, who became the Yankees’ pitching coach last year with no previous major league coaching experience, said Cole had pushed him in a similar way. “Because he’s so talented, he expects you so much that you’ll hold him accountable to that person, so he wants to be trained to a higher level,” Blake said.
Cole said he was ready to speak up if he saw anything, as previous good teams and experienced teammates had behaved like AJ Burnett and Ryan Vogelsong when Cole played the role of Pittsburgh or Justin Verlander at Cole’s bloom in Houston. Started his career in
“It’s the hallmark of a good team,” he said.
This season, Cole is encouraging his fellow pitchers, especially young ones, to think with Boone and his coaching staff during games. He said that Vogelsong would make him sit beside coaches in the dugout during games in Pittsburgh, because that’s what he did when Vogelsong was with the San Francisco Giants so he could learn from Bruce Bochi, the team’s three-time World Series-winning manager, About the strategy of the game.
During the games, starter Nestor Cortés stated that Cole would encourage such interaction among his rotation teammates, asking what he thought would throw his teammate on the mound.
“We’ve gone back and forth in the dugout about it: ‘Hey, what do you think? What do you get? What pitch is coming? What do you think he’s going to do?'” Cortes said , whose 2.90 ERA has been an unexpected godsend for the Yankees’ rotation this season. “It’s been fun and it’s been good. And I have learned a lot because now I get to see a different perspective of a great pitcher. “
Even when the Yankees are out for dinner, conversations often devolve into many aspects of baseball, on and off the field. Greene said Cole, who is a representative of a top players union, was often the kingpin of their chats because he knows a lot about the game.
“Whenever we have an opinion on something or have a question about something, he is our go-to man,” he said.
On Tuesday in Boston, Cole will be the same for the Yankees again.
