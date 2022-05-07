Get a $400 Derby Bonus





Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a $400 Kentucky Derby bonus with TwinSpires using the promo code NYPRACING. Find out how your $400 bonus, as well as looking at this years Kentucky Derby entrants.

<br> <br>

Check out the TwinSpires Promo Code

The TwinSpires Kentucky Derby new customer offer is a free bet bonus of $400. For every $400 wagered, you will receive a $100 bonus. In order to earn the maximum $400 bonus, you must wager $1600 within 30 days of creating your account.

This bonus is great if you have a few horses in mind over the Kentucky Derby weekend. Place four $400 bets, and you’ll receive a $100 bonus each time you do so.

Kentucky Derby: The Preview



After three abnormal editions of the Kentucky Derby in a row, horse racing fans are excited to return to tradition for the 2022 Kentucky Derby. There will be a new horse crowned at Churchill Downs on Saturday after 20 thoroughbreds race for the title.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders include Zandon, Epicenter and Messier. Zandon is the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, while Epicenter is 7-2.

Taiba (12-1) is trying to win the 148th Run for the Roses in just his third career start and will race from post No. 12. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Check out the latest odds below.

POST POSITION HORSE ODDS 1 Mo Donegal 10-1 2 Happy Jack 30-1 3 Epicenter 7-2 4 Summer Is Tomorrow 30-1 5 Smile Happy 20-1 6 Messier 8-1 7 Crown Pride 20-1 8 Charge It 20-1 9 Tiz The Bomb 30-1 10 Zandon 3-1 11 Pioneer Of Medina 30-1 12 Taiba 12-1 13 Simplification 20-1 14 Barber Road 30-1 15 White Abarrio 10-1 16 Cyberknife 20-1 17 Classic Causeway 30-1 18 Tawny Port 30-1 19 Zozos 20-1 20 Ethereal Road 30-1

Odds courtesy of TwinSpires. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

What is the TwinSpires Kentucky Derby Promo Code?

TwinSpires Promo Code NYPRACING TwinSpires Promo $400 Sign-Up Bonus TwinSpires Promo T&C’s New users only, 21+. Full T&Cs apply. AL, AR, CA, CT, DE, FL, IL, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MT, NH, NY, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SD, TN, VT, VI, WA, WV, WI, WY only.

How to use your TwinSpires promo code



<br> <br>

Click above to claim your TwinSpires welcome bonus. Hit “Join Now.” Provide account and address details. When asked for a promo code, enter NYPRACING. Complete registration. Make your first deposit. Place your first eligible bet. Having wagered $400, you will receive a $100 bonus once the race is over. You can repeat this process a further three times, to receive a $400 bonus.

TwinSpires Existing Customer Promotions



Trifecta Tuesday



21+. AL, AR, CA, CT, DE, FL, IL, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MT, NH, NY, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SD, TN, VT, VI, WA, WV, WI, WY only. Full T&Cs apply.

Is there a better way to spice up your Tuesday? TwinSpires offer all customers a 15% boost on your winning Trifecta wagers every Tuesday. Get a 15% boost on your winning Trifecta wagers every Tuesday, up to a maximum of $25 per day.

Rest of the World Bet Insurance



21+. AL, AR, CA, CT, DE, FL, IL, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MT, NH, NY, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SD, TN, VT, VI, WA, WV, WI, WY only. Full T&Cs apply.

If you’re a fan of international racing, then this one’s for you. Get your stake back, up to $10, if your horse finishes second in selected international races. Make sure to opt-in beforehand, and you’ll be able to cover yourself if your horse ends up second.

Midweek BetBack



21+. AL, AR, CA, CT, DE, FL, IL, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MT, NH, NY, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SD, TN, VT, VI, WA, WV, WI, WY only. Full T&Cs apply.

Similar to the rest of the world bet insurance offer, all customers will get their stake back if your horse runs second in selected races during the week. Again, make sure to opt-in via their ‘offers’ tab,

Betting on the Kentucky Derby?