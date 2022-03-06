Auto

Get a discount of 6 thousand on the purchase of Greta Glide electric scooter, know the full details of the scooter and offer

Read the full details of the Greta Glide electric scooter in the New Launch Electric Scooter along with the details of the offers available on it.

In view of the rapidly increasing demand for electric vehicles in India, many companies have started launching their electric scooters and bikes.

A new name has been added to this, Greta Electric, which has launched its new electric scooter Greta Glide, which the company has launched with an attractive design and long range.

The company has launched the Greta Glide scooter with a starting price of Rs 80,000 (ex-showroom) with which the company is also offering an attractive scheme.

According to the offer issued by the company, if you pre-book this scooter, then a discount of Rs 6,000 will be given, but if you book these scooters on the spot, then the company is giving the benefit of a discount of Rs 2,000 on them.

The company has launched Greta Glide with four battery variants and the company is also giving a 3-year warranty on all these batteries. gets charged.

Regarding speed and range, the company claims that this Greta Glide electric scooter gives a driving range of up to 100 km once fully charged.

Talking about the braking system of the Greta Glide electric scooter, the company has given a combination of dual hydraulic disc brakes in both its front and rear wheels.

The scooter has telescopic forks suspension at the front and dual hydraulic cell shocker at the rear for a comfortable ride on the roads.
Talking about the features of Greta Glide, the company has given the option of three reverse drive modes and three speed drive modes.

Apart from this, hi-tech features like find my vehicle alarm with features like DRL, EBS, LED digital instrument cluster display, anti theft alarm, keyless start, front glove box, big leg form and USB port for smartphone charging have also been provided.

The company has launched the Greta Glide in seven attractive colors which include Yellow, Orange, Scarlet Red, Rose Gold, White and Jet Black.


