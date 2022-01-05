Get Admit Card 2022: Get Admit Card 2022: Learn How To Download Gate Admit Card To Be Released On This Day – Get Admit Card To Be Released On 2022, Check Exam Schedule

Highlights GATE 2022 Admission soon.

Examinations will start from 5th February.

See the full exam schedule here.

GATE ADMIT CARD 2022: The Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will issue the admission papers for the JUAT Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 on Friday (07 January 2022). This has been confirmed by issuing a notification on the official website. According to the notification, ‘Candidates can download tickets from 07 January 2022.’ Candidates need to enter their GATE 2022 ID and date of birth to download the admission card.



The GATE 2022 exams will be held from 5 to 13 February 2022. Candidates can go to the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in and download their tickets. The notification issued on the official website further states, “Candidates should be aware of fake information (video, email, SMS etc.) related to GATE 2022 exam. This is the only official website of GATE 2022. Candidates are requested to keep an eye on the website gate.iitkgp.ac.in only for the latest updates.

Find out when the exam will take place

According to the exam schedule announced by IIT Kharagpur, GATE 2022 exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The Computer Based Test (CBT) GATE exam will be held on 5, 6, 12 and 13 February 2022. You can check below how to download exam schedule and admission card.

How to Download GATE 2022 Admission Card: See Method

Step 1: Visit the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: ‘Get 2022 Admit Card Link’ (after release) link will flash on home page.

Step 3: After clicking on the link, log in using your GATE IT and date of birth.

Step 4: Gate Admit Card will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the hard copy with you for exam day.

GATE 2022 Exam Schedule: Find out which exam will be held and the time here

February 4, 2022 – Various activities (2 pm to 5 pm)

February 5, 2022 – CS&BM; EE and MA (9am to 12pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

6 February 2022 – EC, ES, ST, NM, MT and MN; CY, CH, PI, XH, IN, AG, CG and TF (9am to 12pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

February 11, 2022 – Various activities (2 pm to 5 pm)

February 12, 2022 – CE-1, BT, PH & EY; CE-2, XE and XL (9am to 12pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

February 13, 2022 – ME-1, PE&AR; ME-2, GE and AE (9am to 12pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

See the GATE 2022 exam schedule here