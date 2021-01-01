Get Android 11 Update for Realme 6 6i and Realme X: Realme, kindly to older users, these 3 phones will be amazed after the new update, see if your phone is on the list – realme 6i, realme x and realme 6 get Android 11 update knowing full details Take it

Handset maker Realme doesn’t forget to give the latest updates to its older smartphones as well, now the company has started bringing Android 11 updates for Realme X, Realme 6 and Realme 6i smartphones launched in 2019 and 2020. Note that some time ago the company released an update for its Realme X7 series.

This is the first major software update for Realme 6 and Realme 6i, to remind you that both these smartphones were launched by the company last year with Android 10 operating system. At the same time, this is the second major software update for Realme X since this phone was launched in 2019 with Android 9.0 Pi operating system.



Last year, Realme X got the Android 10 update and now the company has released the Android 11 update for the handset. Along with the Android 11 update, all three RealMe smartphone users have been given a number of things like default screen recorder, native smart home control, great media controller, one-time permission to apps and security fix for Google Play Store.

This update is currently launching for a limited number of users and after making sure there are no bugs in the update, the company will be bringing a large number of updates for all users in the next few days.

The company recommends that you fully charge the phone and keep a backup of your data before updating. Let us know that the company will be launching Realme 8i and Realme Pad in India on September 9 in addition to Realme 8s.

