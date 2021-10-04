Get Aryan Khan bail or go to jail: Aryan Khan’s bail hearing on Friday: Aryan Khan’s bail application will be heard on Friday at 11 am.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days in the Aryan Khan drugs case. Seven other accused, including Aryan Khan, have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Manshinde has applied for bail after he was remanded in judicial custody. The bail application is set to be heard at 11 a.m. Friday. It will now be seen that Aryan Khan gets bail that he will have to spend 14 days in jail.

ASG Anil Singh made this argument on Aryan’s bail application

Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Manshinde has filed two bail applications in the court. One to get immediate interim bail and the other regular bail so that Aryan Khan will remain on bail till the matter is investigated. At the same time, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh said, “You can get a hearing on interim bail. You will have to go to a special court for regular bail.” The NCB has already opposed regular bail under the NDPS Act.



Mannat or Arthur Road Jail will be Aryan Khan’s whereabouts

Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Manshinde will do his best to get his client at least interim bail in court on Friday. If bail is granted, he can go home, and if bail is not granted, he will be sent to Arthur Road Jail for 14 days. Two of the eight accused are girls, so let them know that they will be sent to Byculla jail. It should also be noted that this prison is similar but it is divided into two parts. The prison where men live is called Arthur Road Jail and the prison where women live is called Byculla Jail.

The court said in its decision

Before sending the eight accused, including Aryan Khan, to judicial custody, the judge said that, based on the submission and remand report, the essence is that the NCB has sought custody of the accused. She wants to face him with Achit Kumar. Achit’s name was revealed by Arbaaz Merchant and Aryan Khan. He also wants to face accused No. 9 and other accused, who were arrested on October 6 and remanded. I don’t want to get into the question of why it takes an officer so long to arrest an accused. Given the timing of Achit’s arrest, when both Aryan and Achit were in the custody of the NCB, they were not questioned until they appeared in court. Further, the NCB rightly argued that the details of the investigation must be indicated and that this is not reflected in the remand. Therefore, for vague reasons in the remand application, the custody of each accused cannot be extended. Therefore, all the 8 accused have been remanded in judicial custody.