Get Direct APK Link & Installation Guide



PUBG Cellular 1.5 Beta Obtain: Get Direct APK Obtain Link & Step-by-step Installation Guide. PUBG Cellular 1.5 Beta has been launched by the officers & registered gamers can obtain it to check out all the brand new options coming the sport. The Beta model permits you to expertise the brand new parts coming to the sport earlier than it’s launched globally. For the 1.5 replace, PUBG is including a futuristic contact to its Battle Royale expertise. The sport will introduce superior techs like Anti Gravity Bike, Hyperlines & extra. Comply with this text for the obtain hyperlink & a step-by-step information on easy methods to set up the PUBG Cellular 1.5 Beta.

PUBG Cellular 1.5 Beta Obtain Link: Click on Right here





Methods to Obtain & Set up PUBG Cellular 1.4 Beta?

Step 1: To start the set up course of, gamers have to obtain the PUBG Cellular 1.4 beta model.

PUBG Cellular APK Obtain Link (722 MB): Click on Right here

Step 2: After the obtain is full, gamers have to allow the “Set up from unknown supply”. Ignore this step if accomplished already.

Step 3: Set up the downloaded APK file.

Step 4: After set up, gamers should faucet the visitor choice & a dialog field will seem, directing them to enter the invitation code.

Essential Notice: Gamers should purchase the invitation code from the sport’s international model. Additionally, needless to say there are particular eligibility standards to accumulate it. Lastly, customers mustn’t ever share this code with others to keep away from any penalty.

Step 5: Enter the distinctive code within the area and click on the yellow button to proceed. This weill take gamers to the principle menu. From right here gamers can get pleasure from all of the recent additions to the sport earlier than they seem within the international model.

In case of a parsing error, gamers can re-download the file and repeat the steps talked about above.

What’s the Beta Model of a Recreation?

Beta model falls beneath the testing interval of the sport, the place the sport is launched forward of its official launch with restricted entry. Throughout this era, builders monitor how the sport is performing and look out for errors and imbalances that have to be mounted. Gamers who part-take in an open-beta, present suggestions to the builders about their expertise of the sport in order that the builders might additional enhance the ultimate product earlier than its launched formally. It’s also an effective way to showcase what the sport intends to be & set a premise for the followers

