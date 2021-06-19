Get Free Meal During Train Journey If You Do Not Get Receipt

Now your food will be free if you do not get the food bill in the train.

New Delhi. The biggest problem for people during train travel is food and drink. Good quality food is the biggest problem for people during travel. In view of this problem, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has made a big announcement for relief to the passengers. The Railway Minister has said that from March this year, the rate list of food items during train travel will be put up in public. Also on the rate list it will be written ‘Please do not give any tip, if the bill is not received then your food is free’.

POS machine will be available

Railway Minister has given instructions in this regard to all Zonal Railways to bring transparency and improvement in catering services. Goyal has also said that POS (Point of Sale) machines along with swipe and bill dispensing machines should be made available to the catering staff and TTEs in all trains by March 31, 2019. Piyush Goyal in a high level meeting with senior railway officials has also directed that a helpline number should be developed for all types of complaints for the convenience of the passengers by the end of January 2019.

WIFI FACILITY

On this helpline, passengers can register complaints in case of any kind of problem, it should also be ensured that prompt action should be taken. According to a senior railway official, the Railway Minister has also said that the WiFi connectivity should be increased from 723 stations to 2000 stations. A reward will also be given to the officer concerned for completing the WiFi work soon.

