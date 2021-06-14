Get free parachute & pan skin



PUBG Cell Redeem Codes for June 14th: Seize GKV – Parachute, Kong Workforce -Pan & Extra. PUBG Cell is everybody’s favourite Battle Royale title not simply due to its wealthy gameplay but in addition for its thrilling in-game occasions and rewards. Nevertheless, many of the gadgets within the recreation are so pricey that they’ll absolutely create a gap in your pocket if you’re not too cautious.

That mentioned, there’s one other methodology in which you’ll be able to seize the rewards for free with out spending a dime. The PUBG Cell Redeem Codes will grant you free rewards when you redeem them.

PUBG Cell World Redeem Codes for June 14th





These are the record of Redeem Codes that gamers use to say thrilling time-limited gadgets. The respective rewards of every code are additionally talked about within the record.

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan skin for free

SD14G84FCC – Free AKM Glacier Skin

UKUZBZGWF – Free fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – New legendary outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – Legendary Automobile Skin

SD16Z66XHH – Free SCAR-L Gun Skin

5FG10D33 – Free falcon pet

GPHZDBTFZ – Free UM9 Gun Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U: Get free M416 Gun skin

TIFZBIZACZG: Avail this vouchers to get an incredible outfit

GPHZDBTFZM24U – Get UMP9 Skin Weapons for free

UKUZBZGWFR – New Fireworks Code

5FG10D33 Enter this code to get a free falcon

SDKUHD64ZPF- New mischievous night time backpack

SD14G84FCC – New AKM Glacier Gun Skin

D70FYU5N0 – Unknown luxurious award by this code

BBKVZBZ6FW – Crimson tee code

PUBG Cell Lite Redeem Code At the moment 14 June 2021

R89FPLM9S – Get Free companion for one recreation

BAPPZBZYXF5 – Free UMP9 Orange Skin

PRCT45MFGT- Free Parachute

KARZBZYTR – Kar98 Gun Skin

SD16Z66XHH – SCRA-L Gun Skin

D70FYU5N0 – Free UC redeem codes

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 SKIN Reward

NUZBZ9QQ – Superb automobile skin

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan and UC

NEIZBZKND – Free crate

29SKSI92SK – PUBG Rename Card

BMTJZDZPPK: Jester Hero Headgear (1d), 10 AG

VEZIRBEYEID: GVK Parachute (1d)

BRAEID: Kong Workforce – Pan (1d)

EGOISTPATIEID: Kong Workforce – Pan (1d)

DOCHEID: Kong Workforce – Pan (1d)

MEZARCIEID: Kong Workforce – Pan (1d)

Observe: Be fast to Redeem them as every of the codes has Redemption Restrict. As soon as the restrict is reached, an error message will probably be proven & gamers received’t be capable of declare the gadgets.

Find out how to Redeem the Codes?

Step 1 – Hop on to the PUBG Cell official Redemption Web site the place three enter containers will seem in entrance of you. PUBG Cell Redeem Web site.

Step 2 – Put your Character ID, Redeem Code in respective containers & fill the captcha/ verification code. – A dialogue field will seem upon profitable redemption.

Step 3- Rewards will probably be straight despatched on to your in-game mail. You’ll be able to gather it from there earlier than it expires.

If the redemption fails it’s seemingly that the Code has expired or you might have put incorrect info. Nevertheless, you possibly can transfer on to different redeem codes. Use a VPN if you’re unable to entry the redemption web site.