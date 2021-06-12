Get free parachute & pan skin



PUBG Cellular Redeem Codes for June twelfth: Seize GKV – Parachute, Kong Staff -Pan & Extra. PUBG Cellular is everybody’s favourite Battle Royale title not simply due to its wealthy gameplay but additionally for its thrilling in-game occasions and rewards. Nevertheless, a lot of the objects within the recreation are so expensive that they’ll certainly create a gap in your pocket in case you are not too cautious.

That mentioned, there’s one other methodology in which you’ll seize the rewards for free with out spending a dime. The PUBG Cellular Redeem Codes will grant you free rewards when you redeem them.

PUBG Cellular World Redeem Codes for June twelfth





These are the listing of Redeem Codes that gamers use to assert thrilling time-limited objects. The respective rewards of every code are additionally talked about within the listing.

BMTJZDZPPK: Jester Hero Headgear (1d), 10 AG

VEZIRBEYEID: GVK Parachute (1d)

BRAEID: Kong Staff – Pan (1d)

EGOISTPATIEID: Kong Staff – Pan (1d)

DOCHEID: Kong Staff – Pan (1d)

MEZARCIEID: Kong Staff – Pan (1d)

Observe: Be fast to Redeem them as every of the codes has Redemption Restrict. As soon as the restrict is reached, an error message can be proven & gamers gained’t be capable of declare the objects.

Redeem the Codes?

Step 1 – Hop on to the PUBG Cellular official Redemption Website the place three enter packing containers will seem in entrance of you. PUBG Cellular Redeem Website.

Step 2 – Put your Character ID, Redeem Code in respective packing containers & fill the captcha/ verification code. – A dialogue field will seem upon profitable redemption.

Step 3- Rewards can be straight despatched on to your in-game mail. You may gather it from there earlier than it expires.

If the redemption fails it’s seemingly that the Code has expired or you’ve put incorrect info. Nevertheless, you may transfer on to different redeem codes. Use a VPN in case you are unable to entry the redemption website.