Get Google Nest Mini for Rs 1 with Google Pixel 4a 1 see offer
This Google Pixel phone has a 5.81 inch full-HD + display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor for speed and multitasking, 3140 mAh battery to bring life to the phone, 12.2 MP camera for photography on the rear panel and 8 MP camera for selfies on the front. The sensor is provided.
Price of Google Pixel 4a in India
The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is priced at Rs 31,999, several Flipkart offers are also listed with the phone. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card with 5% unlimited cashback, Google Nest Mini Charcoal can be purchased for just Rs.
ICICI Bank has a 10 per cent discount on first-time MasterCard credit card transactions, besides many other Flipkart offers listed with the phone. You can see other offers in the picture in the news.
