Get Google Nest Mini for Rs 1 with Google Pixel 4a 1 see offer

If you also like Google’s Pixel series and you want to get a new Pixel phone for yourself, we will tell you that Flipkart has listed many exciting offers including Google Pixel 4A phones. With the help of this phone, Google Nest Mini Charcoal is being sold at such a low price that you can’t even believe your eyes. We will give you detailed information about the offers, prices and features available with Pixel 4a.

Google Pixel 4a features

This Google Pixel phone has a 5.81 inch full-HD + display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor for speed and multitasking, 3140 mAh battery to bring life to the phone, 12.2 MP camera for photography on the rear panel and 8 MP camera for selfies on the front. The sensor is provided.

Price of Google Pixel 4a in India

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is priced at Rs 31,999, several Flipkart offers are also listed with the phone. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card with 5% unlimited cashback, Google Nest Mini Charcoal can be purchased for just Rs.

Google Pixel 4A Flipkart Offer: Fantastic Offer with Pixel Phone

ICICI Bank has a 10 per cent discount on first-time MasterCard credit card transactions, besides many other Flipkart offers listed with the phone. You can see other offers in the picture in the news.

