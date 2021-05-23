Get Pre-Registration Link India & guide



PUBG Battlegrounds Cellular India Pre Registration: Methods to Pre-Register for Battlegrounds PUBG cell India, Step by Step Guide: After the Announcement of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (Indian Rebranded model of PUBG Cellular), gamers have been ready for the sport desperately. At this time Krafton introduced the pre-registration dates of the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA. On this article, we’ve coated a step-by-step guide on learn how to Pre-Register for the sport.





PUBG Cellular India Pre Registration – Pre Registration hyperlink – https://play.google.com/retailer/apps/particulars?id=com.pubg.imobile

PUBG Battlegrounds Cellular India Sport Pre Registration: Step By Step Guide

Pre Registration for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will begin from 18th Might 2021. Pre Registration for the sport shall be completed on Google Play Retailer the place it is going to be accessible for Android gadgets. There isn’t any data on Pre-Registration for iOS customers from Krafton.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to pre-register for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, comply with these two easy steps and you’re good to go.

Step 1- Open Google Play Retailer in your Android gadget and search BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Should you can’t discover the sport on the play retailer, click on on this hyperlink.

Right here is the hyperlink – http://bit.ly/battlegroundsmobileindia

Step 2- Click on on “Pre-Register” button

Now you pre-registered for the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA. You’re going to get the rewards for Pre-Registrations when the sport shall be launched in India.

Learn Extra: Battlegrounds Cellular India Pre-Registration date introduced: Business specialists says ‘Krafton stored their promise’

Loading Error Remedy: Battlegrounds PUBG cell India Pre Registration

In case your Google Play Retailer is repeatedly displaying the loading display screen and never opening the sport web page for pre-registration, you may comply with these steps to resolve this drawback.

Step 1 – Open the app settings of the Google Play Retailer

Step 2 – Discover household choice there

there Step 3 – Within the Household settings, discover Parental management and switch it ‘on’ .

and switch it . Step 4 – Click on on the Apps and Video games choice and set it to “Rated for 3+”

Now click on on the hyperlink once more – http://bit.ly/battlegroundsmobileindia

The sport comes with an age restriction & is barely accessible for 16+ age group. In case you are beneath 18 years, it is advisable give the cell variety of your mother or father or guardian to confirm your account.

Additionally Learn: Battlegrounds PUBG Cellular India: 5 issues you should find out about Battlegrounds Cellular India