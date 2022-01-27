‘Get Prepared Now’ – Gadget Clock



ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The CBS2 First Alert weather team is tracking a possible winter storm for the weekend.

People on Long Island are getting ready for what could be a whole lot of snow.

CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday from Roosevelt, where homeowners were ready with snow shovels and ice melt. By noon, the winds had started to whip, as concerns grew. Folks are bundling up, wondering if it will be hit or miss.

They’re making a run to the market for the essentials.

“You’re stocking up with groceries?” McLogan asked.

“Yes, ahead of time. You never know what happens,” said Richard Alvarez of Mineola. “Always better to be prepared.”

Prepare for high winds that could cause outages. For those who live along the coast, boats are out of the water. There could be moderate flooding.

Homeowners are sealing exposed water lines, and removing hoses from outside faucets to prevent pipes from bursting. Shovels and ice melt are at the ready.

“Let’s think about getting prepared, getting ready, getting smart and being safe. Those are the key things we need to remember for this weekend, with the first significant snowfall in the metropolitan area of 2022,” said Hempstead Town Supervisor Donald Clavin. “We’re telling residents: Get prepared now. We’re getting prepared, we are now, to cover the 1,200 miles of road here in the Town of Hempstead.”

In Hempstead – America’s largest township – they are gearing up equipment ahead of the storm, and prepping response vehicles.

“We are getting the plows on the trucks, we’re putting salt on the back, we are gassing them up. We are gassing all of our extra equipment, in case trees come down,” Clavin said.

There’s a request from those salting, sanding and plowing: Avoid parking on the street if at all possible, and drive in the storm only in an emergency.

“Every time there is a snowstorm, I’m coming to do regular weekly shopping, and it’s packed,” said Levittown resident Anne Turkovich. “Who knows though, right? Hopefully it’s not bad and everybody’s safe. And if it’s on a weekend, maybe that will mean less people on the road, less people traveling and going to work.”

The Long Island Rail Road plans to pretreat tracks and salt at stations.

Pet owners are reminded to keep four legged friends warm.

“I own a scrap metal business. We want to make sure the yards are ready for it. We’ve got the salt,” said Freeport business owner Peter O’Donovan.

“I love snow. Snow is awesome. I live in an apartment building, so I don’t have to shovel,” said Forest Hills resident Leo Bakman.

Some snow lovers are headed to New England with their skis.

“I’m just waiting for the snow. I think it’s exciting for the kids, not the adults as much. So it should be fun,” said Garden City resident Keiran Gallogy.

“It’s been real cold. It’s been a cold winter,” said Elmont resident Golden Okoko.

“Are you looking forward to snow?” McLogan asked.

“No, I don’t like snow. I want to go to Miami, to be honest,” Okoko said.

“I have to be in Merrick at 9 o’clock in the morning to open my store Saturday morning. So it might be a little challenging,” Merrick store owner Carol Sobczak said. “We’ll get there though.”

Animal welfare officials remind pet owners to please bring pets inside.

