Get Pride Player Card Redeem Codes & Steps to Redeem



VALORANT Pride Celebration Drop: Get Pride Player Card Redeem Codes & Steps to Redeem them. To have fun Pride month & present help for the LGBTQ neighborhood, VALORANT has launched an array of free participant playing cards. Beforehand, Riot had already teased that it’s planning to have fun the event by uplifting the spirits of LGBTQ communities world wide & what it stands for. Now, they’ve provide you with seven totally different participant playing cards to give the neighborhood a correct tribute.





To commemorate this event & have fun folks with totally different sexual identities, all of the playing cards are themed with colors that symbolize particular person sexual orientations. This consists of playing cards showcasing themes of transgenders, pansexuals, non-binary, bisexual, asexual, and Lesbians together with a Rainbow LGBTQ+ card.

We’re excited to have fun and enable you to rep your Pride in sport with the VALORANT Pride Celebration Drop. If you happen to’re having hassle redeeming the content material now, don’t fear – you’ll give you the option to decide up Pride participant playing cards and titles by means of the tip of June. pic.twitter.com/Rv3H2LMBkO — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 4, 2021

Gamers can redeem these Player Playing cards from the VALORANT’s official redeem web site.

Get the Redeem Codes of VALORANT Pride Celebration Drop

Listed here are the redeem codes of all seven totally different participant playing cards launched by Riot.

For LGBTQ+ Player Card: RAINBOW

For Transgender Player Card: COTTONCANDY

For Pansexual Player Card: PRIMARY

For Non-binary Player Card: GALACTIC

For Bisexual Player Card: SUNSET

For Asexual Player Card: TWILIGHT

For Lesbian Player Card: SHERBET

Step-by-step information on how to get the Pride Player Playing cards in VALORANT

First, head to redeem.playvalorant.com On the web site, ‘Register’ utilizing your Riot account. Put the “Redeem Code” within the field and click on on submit. After efficiently redeeming the code, a web page will seem that highlights ‘Code Redeemed Efficiently’. The rewards can be despatched straight to your in-game ‘Stock’

Just lately, gamers had been having some points accessing the Redeem Web site whereas redeeming the ‘Duality’ Player card. The Riot crew addressed the problem with a tweet & it’s fastened as of now. You’ll be able to redeem the Pride Player Playing cards in VALORANT with none inconvenience.

We’re sorry for the code redemption struggles! Our web site simply can’t deal with the power of your love. We’re engaged on an answer to present you the redeemable content material. Keep tuned. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 3, 2021

