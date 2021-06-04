Get Pride Player Card Redeem Codes



VALORANT Pride Playing cards Codes – Get Pride Player Card Redeem Codes & Steps to Redeem them. To have fun Pride month & present assist for the LGBTQ group, VALORANT has launched an array of free participant playing cards. Beforehand, Riot had already teased that it’s planning to have fun the event by uplifting the spirits of LGBTQ communities around the globe & what it stands for. Now, they’ve give you seven totally different participant playing cards to provide the group a correct tribute.





VALORANT Pride Playing cards Codes: To commemorate this event & have fun folks with totally different sexual identities, all of the playing cards are themed with colors that symbolize particular person sexual orientations. This contains playing cards showcasing themes of transgenders, pansexuals, non-binary, bisexual, asexual, and Lesbians together with a Rainbow LGBTQ+ card.

We’re excited to have fun and aid you rep your Pride in sport with the VALORANT Pride Celebration Drop. When you’re having hassle redeeming the content material now, don’t fear – you’ll be capable of choose up Pride participant playing cards and titles by the top of June. pic.twitter.com/Rv3H2LMBkO — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 4, 2021

Gamers can redeem these Player Playing cards from the VALORANT’s official redeem web site.

Get the Redeem Codes of VALORANT Pride Celebration Drop

Listed here are the redeem codes of all seven totally different participant playing cards launched by Riot.

For LGBTQ+ Player Card: RAINBOW

For Transgender Player Card: COTTONCANDY

For Pansexual Player Card: PRIMARY

For Non-binary Player Card: GALACTIC

For Bisexual Player Card: SUNSET

For Asexual Player Card: TWILIGHT

For Lesbian Player Card: SHERBET

Step-by-step information on the best way to get the Pride Player Playing cards in VALORANT – VALORANT Pride Playing cards Codes



First, head to redeem.playvalorant.com On the web site, ‘Sign up’ utilizing your Riot account. Put the “Redeem Code” within the field and click on on submit. After efficiently redeeming the code, a web page will seem that highlights ‘Code Redeemed Efficiently’. The rewards will probably be despatched on to your in-game ‘Stock’

VALORANT Pride Playing cards Codes: Get Pride Player Card Redeem Codes & Steps to Redeem themRecently, gamers have been having some points accessing the Redeem Website whereas redeeming the ‘Duality’ Player card. The Riot crew addressed the difficulty with a tweet & it’s fastened as of now. You may redeem the Pride Player Playing cards in VALORANT with none inconvenience.

We’re sorry for the code redemption struggles! Our web site simply can’t deal with the pressure of your love. We’re engaged on an answer to offer you the redeemable content material. Keep tuned. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 3, 2021

