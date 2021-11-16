get rid of traffic jam Traveling in a flying car may happen in 2023

For a long time, there is a discussion in the media about the flying car. But now this dream is about to come true. According to a report, the first flying car can take off in 2023 and you can get rid of traffic jams. Because many companies are engaged in giving finishing touches to their flying car. One such company LuftCar is preparing to start production of its first flying car in Florida, USA from 2023. Let’s know how LuftCar’s first flying car will be.

LuftCar will fly like this – LuftCar can offer six propellers in its first Flyk car. Which can give this flying car a speed of 220 mph (350 kmph). This car will be a savior in flying up to an altitude of 4 thousand feet. If we talk about its range, then this car can travel up to 150 miles (240 km) in one go. Apart from this, these flying cars will be able to run smoothly on the roads along with the sky.

This will be the price of the flying car – LuftCar’s first flying car will run on hydrogen fuel and will have 5 seats. On the other hand, if we talk about its price, then its price will be 35 thousand US dollars. Which mainly the powerful and money people will be able to buy.

At the same time, the company’s CEO Sant Satya told that, with this car, the congested city will travel easily. Along with this, he made it clear that long distance travel by flying car has to be avoided.

Sant Satya’s connection with India When Sant Satya’s LinkedIn profile was seen, it was found that he did his graduation from Anna University and shifted to America to complete his further studies. During this time he got a job in America itself.