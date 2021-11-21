Get the shining Maruti WagonR for 1.4 lakhs on zero down payment, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

Want a car with mileage but in a low budget, here you can know the complete details of the offer to buy Maruti WagonR at a very low price.

The hatchback segment of the car sector is preferred for low-budget cars, in which the name of Maruti WagonR is taken prominently.

If you buy this car from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 4.93 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh, but you do not have such a big budget, then here we are telling how to take this car home at a very low price. Full details of the offer.

Today’s offer on this car is given by second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has listed this car on its site and priced it at Rs 1,48,199.

According to the information of this WagonR present on the website, this car is of October 2009 model and its ownership is first.

This WagonR is a non-accident car which has covered 36,035 kms so far and its registration is registered at DL-9C RTO office in Delhi.

On buying this car, the company is giving a one year warranty with certain conditions, along with a seven-day money back guarantee.

Apart from this, if your budget is very less then the company is also providing loan facility on this car in which you can take it home with zero down payment.

After buying a car with zero down payment, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 3,503 every month and the tenure of this loan is 60 months.

If you want to buy this car, then after getting the offer on this car, know the complete details of the features and specification of this car.

Talking about the engine of this Maruti WagonR, it has been given in 1061 cc engine which generates power of 67 bhp and peak torque of 84 Nm, with which 5 speed manual gearbox has been given.

Talking about the features of this car, features like power windows, power steering, and airbags on the driver’s seat are available in it.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this WagonR gives a mileage of 18.9 kilometers per liter and this car has a fuel tank of 35.0 liters which is good enough for long journeys.