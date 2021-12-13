Get this important work done before the new year or else there may be a big loss!

If you are working and your account has been opened under Employees’ Provident Fund (PF), then this news can be special for you. Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has made it mandatory for all PF account holders to add a nominee to their account.

If you are working and your account has been opened under Employees’ Provident Fund (PF), then this news can be special for you. Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has made it mandatory for all PF account holders to add a nominee to their account. The deadline for adding a nominee has been set as December 31, 2021. And it is said that during these days add the name of the nominee so that there can be no problem in taking the many benefits. Failure to add the nominee by these dates can lead to many difficulties, including loss of benefits like Sum Assured and Pension.

Employees’ Provident Fund provides many facilities ranging from insurance to its members. It also provides pension benefits during retirement. If at such a time you have not entered the name of the nominee and other details, then there may be a problem in transferring the PF money. Also, there may be a problem in getting the death benefit.

Nomination can be filed online

You can enroll your nominee online through the EPFO ​​website. Employees’ Provident Fund has given time till December 31 to make nominations for its members. Apart from this, if you want, you can also enroll by visiting the office of EPFO.

Read also: What to do if the money is not withdrawn from the ATM but the account is debited? Know- Complete process of getting money

You can register online like this