Get well soon Kapil Sibal: Delhi Congress workers staged a protest outside his residence in New Delhi against senior party leader Kapil Sibal, just hours after Sibal’s repeated demands for comprehensive reforms by G-23 leaders; Show the sign ‘Get well soon Kapil Sibal’, Kapil Sibal is misleading. Sonia Gandhi who is making decisions in the party. Unfortunately an experienced person like Kapil Sibal does not know that decisions are being made. People who are committed to the ideology of the Congress will never leave the party, Chhattisgarh Minister and Congress leader TS Singh Deo: ‘Get well soon Kapil Sibal …’ Former Minister

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has found it difficult to point the finger at the party high command. There was a big uproar after their press conference. Sibal was surrounded on all sides by his own people. Congress workers in Delhi staged a protest in front of his house in the capital. At the same time, all the major leaders of the party told him a lot. His political journey also raised questions.

The whole mess started after Kapil Sibal’s press conference. In the meantime he dug up all the issues related to the problems of the Congress. When people discussed the reason for leaving the party, they targeted the Congress high command with gestures and gestures. The Congress president also raised the issue and spoke about the chaos in Punjab.



What did you say, Sibal?

Sibal on Wednesday questioned the party leadership over the turmoil in the party’s Punjab unit and the current situation in the Congress. He said a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) should be convened to discuss the situation. Mocking the Gandhi family, he said that those who were special to him had left, but those whom he did not consider special were still standing behind him.

Sibal, Azad, Tiwari … G-23 leader returns to form as soon as Sidhu is ‘out’, Gandhi family on target

Sibal said there should be no situation in the border state that could be exploited by the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and other elements across the border. Said I’m talking in private. I am speaking on behalf of colleagues who wrote the letter in August last year. We look forward to your leadership taking steps related to the election of the President, the CWC and the Central Election Committee.

Sibal said, ‘I am speaking to you with a heavy heart. I belong to a party that has a historical heritage and the country has gained independence. I can’t see my party in the position it is in today.

“Our people are leaving us,” Sibal said. Sushmita (God) passed away and so did the former Chief Minister of Goa (Luizinho) Falerio. Jitin Prasad went, (Jyotiraditya) went to Scindia, Lalitesh Tripathi went, Abhijit Mukherjee also went. Many other leaders left. The question arises, why are these people leaving? You have to think for yourself that you may have done something wrong. “We don’t have a president at the moment,” he said. We may or may not know who is making the decision.

What happened when Navjot Singh Sidhu was made the President of Punjab Congress on 18th July? Ashwini Kumar exposes Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal, who was targeting the High Command, was attacked by old and new Congress leaders. Protests erupted in front of Sibal’s home a few hours after he reiterated his call for comprehensive reforms. Delhi Congress workers staged protests against him. ‘Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal’ panel was displayed.

Sibal was targeted by Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdev. Sibal was accused of spreading misunderstandings. He said he was making a mistake. The decisions in the Congress are being taken by the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi. Sibal’s statement is said to be unfortunate. Singhdev said such an experienced leader does not know who is making decisions in the party and how. Those who believe in the ideology of the Congress will never leave the party.

Senior leader Ajay Maken said that Sonia Gandhi had assured him that Kapil Sibal would be a minister in the Union Cabinet despite having no organizational background. Everyone in the party is being listened to. Sibal and others should not insult the organization that introduced them.

Senior party leader and former law minister Ashwini Kumar Sibal said without naming names – one should remember, how much status there was and what the Gandhi family gave. What are the tactics used to become an MP? The Gandhi family has given him more than he had. He has no moral standing to point the finger at the High Command. Remember how Navjyot Singh Sidhu was made the party president of Punjab.