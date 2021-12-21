Getting hold of jobs in UP – Former IAS taunts on CM Yogi’s claim, SP leader said – Printing photos on refined salt

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently made a tweet, which is being discussed a lot on social media. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has also reacted to this.

With the assembly elections approaching in Uttar Pradesh, the political turmoil has also intensified. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is campaigning for BJP. Home Minister Amit Shah had made it clear in a rally in the past that if the BJP government is formed, then only Yogi Adityanath will become the Chief Minister. This is the reason why Yogi Adityanath is counting the achievements of his government. Now, a tweet by Yogi Adityanath remains in the news.

In his tweet, Yogi Adityanath has claimed that youth will get jobs. He had written, ‘Today the youth of the state are getting jobs. Earlier these jobs were mortgaged to one family. On this, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh wrote tauntingly, ‘Jobs are getting caught in UP’.

Samajwadi Party national spokesperson IP Singh tweeted, ‘Who had objections to the photo on the laptop. Today he is getting his photographs printed on refined 100 rupees and 10 rupees salt. User Ajay Yadav writes, ‘Amidst the laws of law and order, the figures of NCRB are saying something else. Comparative study of both the governments is showing that crime in UP has increased instead of decreasing. User Abu Taha writes, ‘Kuldeep Singh Sengar, former BJP MLA, acquitted in the accident case of Unnao rape victim.’

User Ashwani Kumar Maurya wrote, ‘45000 thousand PRD jawans are not able to give regular duty. And they are shouting that everyone is giving jobs.’ A user named Somnath Khanna writes, ‘There is a lot of jobs in the state. Still the unemployed are roaming on the streets. In response to this, a user wrote, ‘Fake people roaming on the street are unemployed. The real ones are working in the office. User Satya Dev Varma wrote, ‘Those who are asking for jobs are being lathed.’

Responding to a user, wrote, ‘Looks like the Yadav family has a big debt on you Surya Pratap ji. Never mind, keep paying the debt, but only Yogi will come. A user named Wriddhiman Dubey tweeted, ‘Jobs are getting so much that the youth is not able to handle himself.’ One user wrote, ‘Yesterday I was going on the way, suddenly some people came and grabbed me and started taking me to the job. They were saying that the job is too much, the doers are few, then I explained to them that I am unemployed of my own free will.