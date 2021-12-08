Getting Married in the Metaverse

Tracy and Dave Gagnon met in the cloud, so it was understood that their marriage had taken place there. On Labor Day weekends, the couple – or rather their digital avatars – hosted a ceremony hosted by the company Virbela, a company that creates virtual environments for work, education and events.

Ms. Gagnon’s avatar had descended from the path with the incarnation of her close friend. He saw Mr. Gagnon’s avatar when his friend’s avatar came on stage and he gave a toast. And the 7-year-old twin avatars (Ring Carrier and Flower Girl) danced at the reception.

The immersive virtual world known as Metavers, which some of us understand, will change how traditional marriages change, at the moment, anyone can guess. But it is interesting to consider the possibility of continuous occurrence beyond the boundaries of reality.

With the Kovid-19 epidemic, technology is becoming more involved in ceremonies than ever before. Zoom weddings have taken place and some individual ceremonies now have a live stream component for non-attending guests. Last year, a couple whose marriage was annulled due to an epidemic held a (illegal) ceremony in the popular video game Animal Crossing.