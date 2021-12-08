Getting Married in the Metaverse
Tracy and Dave Gagnon met in the cloud, so it was understood that their marriage had taken place there. On Labor Day weekends, the couple – or rather their digital avatars – hosted a ceremony hosted by the company Virbela, a company that creates virtual environments for work, education and events.
Ms. Gagnon’s avatar had descended from the path with the incarnation of her close friend. He saw Mr. Gagnon’s avatar when his friend’s avatar came on stage and he gave a toast. And the 7-year-old twin avatars (Ring Carrier and Flower Girl) danced at the reception.
The immersive virtual world known as Metavers, which some of us understand, will change how traditional marriages change, at the moment, anyone can guess. But it is interesting to consider the possibility of continuous occurrence beyond the boundaries of reality.
With the Kovid-19 epidemic, technology is becoming more involved in ceremonies than ever before. Zoom weddings have taken place and some individual ceremonies now have a live stream component for non-attending guests. Last year, a couple whose marriage was annulled due to an epidemic held a (illegal) ceremony in the popular video game Animal Crossing.
As with the ceremony in the video game, however, it is important to note that any marriages that take place only in Metavers are not currently legal. (Virtual weddings via video conferencing have been outlawed in New York State and elsewhere ever since, with several states allowing it during epidemic outbreaks.) Nevertheless, Metavers will take these virtual festivities much further, experts say and offer. Almost limitless possibilities for couples.
“There are no limits,” said Sandy Hammer, founder of AllSite, which creates digital planning tools for weddings. The company is investing in Metavers, creating virtual versions of real-world event space, such as the Plaza Hotel in New York. “If you really want to do something different, you can waste your creativity in Metavers.”
Consider that the guest list is in the thousands. Gift registration showing NFTs or non-fungible tokens. Maybe even a space destination wedding.
“They’re going to take their friends on a space rocket,” Ms. Hammer said, adding that she imagines a wedding party that would literally take them around the world. “A bride can take her guests to Metawares: ‘My morning session should be in Italy, my evening session should be in Paris.'”
Nathalie Cadet-James, a wedding planner and designer from Miami, is approaching Metavers with “newbie enthusiasm” and trying to figure out how her role will change. “I think my role might be like that of a producer or a film director,” Ms. Cadet-James said. “I can build a set that I have grown. Flowers can come out of the ground as you go into space. I’ll add whimsy and fantasy – because we can. “
Of course, this requires the skills of a software engineer, a role that is not present in any current wedding budget.
Gagnon had a hybrid marriage. The couple was personally married on September 4 at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club in New Hampshire, where they live, at a ceremony hosted by Universal Life Church, hosted by their friend and colleague David O’Leary, at the same time as a virtual ceremony. In Virbela.
For those who could not actually attend, they broadcast their wedding live. Guests of the virtual ceremony attend via computer, which requires downloading software and then creating avatars.
Miss. Gagnon, 52, and Mr. Gagnon, 60, both works as an agent in EXP Realty. The brokerage has adopted Virtual Work and Metavers and is part of eXp World Holdings, which is also owned by Virbela.
Before the couple met in person, their avatars met in 2015 at a company event in Las Vegas. And when he announced his commitment in 2019, his co-workers offered a free remake of Virbella’s Cloud Campus at the wedding venue. (Ms. Gagnon estimates it would have cost about $ 30,000 if she had paid for it; Virbela representatives declined to disclose the cost of the event.)
Gagnon sent photos of himself and his wedding decorations to Virbela’s event team and software engineers, who included personal details such as images of the Bird of Paradise Flower and their personal location at the virtual ceremony.
“They could take my wedding dress and customize it, and they could add a little flower hello to my hair,” Ms. Gagnon said.
Patrick Perry, Virbela’s director of event sales and partnerships, said the cost of hosting events at Metavers depends “on what you want,” adding, “If an engineer builds an MGM ballroom or something like that, the price goes up.” From a few thousand dollars to more than $ 10,000.
But, Mr. Perry said, as Metavers builds, “there will be more plug and play assets.” The wedding couple can choose from pre-arranged venues, flowers, tablescaps, dresses, musical entertainment and other elements.
Virbela was designed as an immersive platform for organizations to organize events and create a sense of community in Metavers. But users have asked the company to hold degrees, bar mitzvahs, weddings and other celebrations. Recently, Mr. Perry said, Virbela has begun to explore the wedding market and is in the planning stages with some couples.
Ms Hammer said Olsight had not yet worked with a couple who wanted to get married, which only happened in Metavers. In addition to the legitimacy of such a ceremony, a hybrid program like Gagnon’s is “more demanding and realistic than demand,” she said, “because couples want both personal and virtual experiences.”
For Ms. Gagnon, who hired two videographers, one to capture individual events and the other to simulate the ceremony in the cloud, the whole point of the Metavers component was the connection she offered.
Her maid, who is ill, was still able to wait for her to leave. And Mr. Gagnon’s friend, who could not attend because of his wife’s pre-existing health condition, was able to deliver his toast. The experience of walking as an avatar in a virtual world – a kind of ideal version of oneself – creates a more immersive, emotionally satisfying experience than the zoom, Ms. Gagnon said.
“There’s a different level of connection with Metavers,” she said.
There are other benefits to having a metavars bride. “I’m always 4, even in January,” Ms. Gagnon said with a smile. “And I never have a bad hair day.”
