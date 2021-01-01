Ghaziabad News: Ghaziabad News: Advertised online in Ghaziabad, then cheated 32,000 people by giving fake policy – Ghaziabad Police exposes fraud racket

Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad police have arrested three people for allegedly cheating people under the pretext of getting medical policies for children. The scoundrels were caught in the trap of online advertisements. The arrested youths said that so far they have deceived the people by giving fake policies in the name of 32 thousand children. The accused, who was caught from a flat in Shalimar Garden extension, was operating a complete racket of fraud from here.

Police station in-charge Nagendra Choubey said Neeraj, Rahul and Shivam have been arrested. Neeraj and Rahul are residents of Patna and Shivam is a resident of Kannauj. CO Sahibabad Alok Dubey said people have been misled and deceived since 2019 in the name of life insurance, health insurance and education insurance.

Even cheated by stating the state government’s plan

They also deceived the people by saying that the fake policy called Shishu Vikas Yojana was a scheme of the state government. The scrutiny revealed that there was no such plan on the part of the state government.

The accused used to take out online advertisements of medical policies. He would then contact the people he contacted on different numbers. After acquiring people’s trust, they would take the original policy data online and copy it. He used to deceive the deceived people and stop contacting them.

Cases are also reported in Delhi

Police have recovered some computers, laptops and insurance related documents from the flat. The Delhi Police has also registered a case of cyber fraud against him. He used to charge Rs 300 in the name of registration and then Rs. Millions have been deceived in this way.

Caution is required

Not only health, but if you are going to take out any type of insurance policy, it is important that you check the veracity of every claim of the insurance agent yourself. Agents often make huge claims to sell policies to customers. If you are buying an insurance policy online, read its features. If you do not understand the details of the policy yourself, seek information from a knowledgeable person.

Insurance consultant BK Pandey explains that the medical policy will be valid for parents of children under 18 years of age. Its policy alone cannot be made. When he is over 18, it will be up to the parents to keep him with them or make a medical policy in his own name. If the child is less than 90 days old, his medical policy cannot be made. Can only be with parents after 90 days.

