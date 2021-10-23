Ghee in terror funding case code word Delhi court discharges 4 accused rejects nia claim

Releasing four terror funding accused, a Delhi court has dismissed the NIA’s claims that the word ghee was used for explosives.

While acquitting four accused in a terror funding case, a Delhi court on Thursday said there is no evidence that the code word ‘ghee’ was used as an explosive and ‘Khidmat’ was used to aid terrorists. The NIA had arrested Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Salim, Arif Ghulam Bashir Dharmapuria and Mohammad Hussain Molani on charges of receiving funds from a Pakistani terrorist organization.

It was alleged that these four used to prepare sleeper cell by taking funds from Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) so that panic could be spread in India. The NIA had said that this fund was taken in the name of building a mosque. Two messages received from Mohammad Salman’s phone were included in the chargesheet by the NIA. One of the messages was, ‘Ghee has been arranged, Bombay wali party will also come… will send it to their hands.’

The second message was, ‘You were in pleasure, so you don’t know.’