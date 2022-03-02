World

Ghislaine Maxwell juror who falsely answered questionnaire may be forced to testify

1 day ago
The Ghisline Maxwell The judge who lied in a pre-trial questionnaire that he was not the victim Sexual abuse According to new court documents, he may be forced to testify at an upcoming hearing.

Federal prosecutors are seeking approval from the judiciary to grant the juror immunity, so he will not be able to claim his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when he is questioned under the March 8 oath. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan still has to sign the immunity order.

Ghiseline Maxwell’s family ‘worried for her safety’ after Brunel was found dead

The prosecutors’ letter, released Wednesday, came in response to a filing by jury lawyer Todd Spodek, telling the court that his client would seek his Fifth Amendment right against the self-accused at an upcoming hearing.

Sketch of this courtroom, Ghisline Maxwell on the left, sitting at the defense table with Defense Attorney Jeffrey Pagliucar during the hearing of his sexual assault trial on December 16, 2021, in New York.

Sketch of this courtroom, Ghisline Maxwell on the left, sitting at the defense table with Defense Attorney Jeffrey Pagliucar during the hearing of his sexual assault trial on December 16, 2021, in New York.
(Elizabeth Williams via AP)

After Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking and other charges, the judge told reporters that he had been sexually abused in an interview after the verdict. He said he shared his experience with the panel during the discussion and that it persuaded some judges to vote to convict.

Prince Andrew settles sexual harassment complaint with Virginia Gioffrey

Defense lawyers for the British Socialite have asked for a new trial, arguing that if the judge had answered truthfully, they would have hit him out of the panel for a reason.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghisline Maxwell in an unproven proof photo.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghisline Maxwell in an unproven proof photo.
(SDNY)

READ Also  New York City To Deliver COVID Antiviral Pills To Eligible Residents Free Of Charge, Adams Says – Gadget Clock

Spodek previously wrote in a court filing that her client did not consider answering questions about her previous experience with sexual harassment during the jury selection.

After five days of negotiations, Maxwell Convicted December 29 Adolescent girls must be tortured through recruitment and sorting Jeffrey Epstein. He has been under house arrest since his arrest.

Epstein was hanged in a Manhattan prison cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial for serious sexual offenses.

