Ghislaine Maxwell juror who falsely answered questionnaire may be forced to testify



The Ghisline Maxwell The judge who lied in a pre-trial questionnaire that he was not the victim Sexual abuse According to new court documents, he may be forced to testify at an upcoming hearing.

Federal prosecutors are seeking approval from the judiciary to grant the juror immunity, so he will not be able to claim his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when he is questioned under the March 8 oath. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan still has to sign the immunity order.

The prosecutors’ letter, released Wednesday, came in response to a filing by jury lawyer Todd Spodek, telling the court that his client would seek his Fifth Amendment right against the self-accused at an upcoming hearing.

After Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking and other charges, the judge told reporters that he had been sexually abused in an interview after the verdict. He said he shared his experience with the panel during the discussion and that it persuaded some judges to vote to convict.

Defense lawyers for the British Socialite have asked for a new trial, arguing that if the judge had answered truthfully, they would have hit him out of the panel for a reason.

Spodek previously wrote in a court filing that her client did not consider answering questions about her previous experience with sexual harassment during the jury selection.

After five days of negotiations, Maxwell Convicted December 29 Adolescent girls must be tortured through recruitment and sorting Jeffrey Epstein . He has been under house arrest since his arrest.

Epstein was hanged in a Manhattan prison cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial for serious sexual offenses.