Ghislaine Maxwell requests new trial after juror interviews





NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell has formally requested a new trial, lower than a month after her conviction on intercourse trafficking fees.

In a Wednesday letter to U.S. District Choose Alison J. Nathan, Maxwell lawyer Bobbi Sternheim stated the movement for a new trial had been filed beneath seal and requested that each one submissions associated to “Juror No. 50 stay beneath seal till the Courtroom guidelines.”

The movement for a new trial had been promised by Maxwell‘s legal professionals, who had raised issues about media interviews following the decision by which the juror stated he had been sexually abused as a toddler. The nameless juror advised The Unbiased and The Day by day Mail that his expertise helped him persuade some jurors {that a} sufferer’s imperfect reminiscence of intercourse abuse doesn’t imply it didn’t occur.

Nathan had set a Wednesday deadline for Maxwell‘s legal professionals to file for a new trial and stated prosecutors ought to reply by Feb. 2.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted in late December of conspiring to recruit and groom teenage women to be sexually abused by her longtime companion Jeffrey Epstein. Her sentencing date has but to be set.

Maxwell‘s legal professionals had beforehand stated the request for a new trial would come with all recognized undisputed remarks of the juror, together with recorded statements and the questionnaire all jurors crammed out. Potential jurors have been requested to fill out a questionnaire asking: “Have you ever or a buddy or member of the family ever been the sufferer of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, or sexual assault?”

Quoting from the press reviews in a letter, prosecutors stated the juror asserted that he “flew via” the questionnaire and didn’t recall being requested if he’d been a sufferer of intercourse abuse. Prosecutors referred to as for any juror investigation to be “performed solely beneath the supervision of the Courtroom.” The juror himself has retained a lawyer.

Maxwell has maintained she‘s harmless, and her household promised an attraction of her conviction. Her legal professionals vigorously fought the fees towards her throughout the trial, arguing that she was getting used as a scapegoat by prosecutors decided to carry somebody accountable for Epstein’s crimes after the financier and convicted intercourse offender killed himself whereas awaiting trial in 2019.