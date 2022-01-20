Ghislaine Maxwell Requests New Trial After Juror Interviews



NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell has formally requested a brand new trial, lower than a month after her conviction on intercourse trafficking prices.

In a Wednesday letter to U.S. District Choose Alison J. Nathan, Maxwell lawyer Bobbi Sternheim stated the movement for a brand new trial had been filed beneath seal and requested that each one submissions associated to “Juror No. 50 stay beneath seal till the Court docket guidelines.”

The movement for a brand new trial had been promised by Maxwell’s attorneys, who had raised issues about media interviews following the decision by which the juror stated he had been sexually abused as a toddler. The nameless juror advised The Unbiased and The Day by day Mail that his expertise helped him persuade some jurors {that a} sufferer’s imperfect reminiscence of intercourse abuse doesn’t imply it didn’t occur.

Nathan had set a Wednesday deadline for Maxwell’s attorneys to file for a brand new trial, and stated prosecutors ought to reply by Feb. 2.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted in late December of conspiring to recruit and groom teenage ladies to be sexually abused by her longtime companion Jeffrey Epstein. Her sentencing date has but to be set.

Maxwell’s attorneys had beforehand stated the request for a brand new trial would come with all recognized undisputed remarks of the juror, together with recorded statements and the questionnaire all jurors stuffed out. Potential jurors had been requested to fill out a questionnaire asking: “Have you ever or a buddy or member of the family ever been the sufferer of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, or sexual assault?” READ Also Belarus Leader Lashes Out at the West, a Year After Crushing Protests

Quoting from the press studies in a letter, prosecutors stated the juror asserted that he “flew by means of” the questionnaire and didn’t recall being requested if he’d been a sufferer of intercourse abuse. Prosecutors known as for any juror investigation to be “performed completely beneath the supervision of the Court docket.” The juror himself has retained a lawyer.