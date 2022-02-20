World

Ghislaine Maxwell’s family ‘fears for her safety’ after Brunel found dead

Ghislaine Maxwell’s family ‘fears for her safety’ after Brunel found dead
Ghislaine Maxwell’s family ‘fears for her safety’ after Brunel found dead

Ghislaine Maxwell’s family ‘fears for her safety’ after Brunel found dead

Ghiseline Maxwell’s family says they are worried about her safety after model agent Jean-Luc Brunel was found hanged in a Paris jail on Saturday.

Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking last year, allegedly introduced Brunel to billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who was found hanging in his Manhattan lockup in August 2019.

“It’s really tragic,” Ian Maxwell, a sibling from Ghisline, told The Post. “Another death by hanging in a high-security prison. My reaction is one of complete shock and confusion.”

In an interview from his home in London, Maxwell said the family was “afraid for his safety” at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where he was being held.

After being convicted of sexual assault on December 29, Maxwell was kept in a prison cell with a psychiatrist, along with two others, including a security guard, his brother said.

Ian Maxwell said: “Despite the psychiatrist’s advice, he was considered a suicide risk and they are waking him up every 15 minutes at night. This is a complete violation of the rights of prisoners and human rights,” said Ian Maxwell.

Maxwell insisted that his younger sister was not suicidal, and said that it was “ironic” that Epstein and Brunel, who died of apparent suicide, were not in their respective prisons at the time of the suicide. Epstein was removed from the suicide watch shortly before his death in August, 2019.

Last month, Ghiseline Maxwell, 60, formally requested a retrial when a jury in the case told the media that she had used her sexual harassment experience to influence her peers to reach a guilty verdict.

Maxwell’s attorney, Bobby Sternheim, declined to comment Saturday.

Brunel, who operated the Karin model in Paris and later formed the MC2 model management with Epstein, was accused of protecting girls and young women for Epstein.

The Paris prosecutor’s office told CNN he was awaiting trial at 1:30 a.m. local time while hanging from a bed sheet in his cell at La Sante Prison.

French prison authorities have told local media that there has been “no breach” of prison security, and an investigation into the cause of death has begun.

