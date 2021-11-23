GHKKPM, 23 NOV 2021, Preview Episode: Sai felt love, Here Now Virat got a call for a Secret mission; Accident is about to happen!

There will be a twist in the story, Virat will be waiting for Sai dressed in uniform. Suddenly, seeing Virat in uniform, the color of Sai’s face will fly away. In such a situation she will ask where are you going Virat sir?

Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Me: In the show ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’, Saiee is finally about to realize how much Virat loves her. Sai will come to know about this from Virat’s uncle himself. He will tell Sai that Virat came to his office yesterday. At the same time, he got the news that you had an accident, at that time as if the ground had slipped from his feet. For a few seconds he had no sense at all. That day I released how much he loves you. On hearing all this, Sai gets into thinking that Virat has kept his feelings hidden.

At the same time, Sai will be seen asking her mother-in-law for Virat, you will get the answer to your question yourself, why does Virat sir care about you? In such a situation, while going to her room, Sai will think that as soon as she enters the room, she will first ask Virat whether he wants her as a friend or as a husband.

But then there will be a twist in the story. Virat will be waiting for her wearing the uniform. Suddenly, seeing Virat in uniform, the color of Sai’s face will fly away. In such a situation she will ask where are you going Virat sir? Then Virat will come to Sai and say, sorry, I have to go. A big mission has come, it has to be completed.

What is this mission? Is this mission a sign of something untoward or is there going to be a big change in Sai’s life? This is going to be very interesting to know. Be aware, ever since Sai-Virat got married. Both like each other as friends. However, Virat has a lot of love for Sai. At the same time, Sai could not understand this thing yet.

At the same time, Sai came to know that Pakhi didi is creating a mis-understanding between Sai and Virat. In such a situation, Sai also talked to Virat about this. Sai has good news about what Pakhi thinks about Virat even after being an elder sister-in-law in the relationship. But Sai’s anger broke out now, because Pakhi had crossed her limits.