GHKKPM: Sada made a plan to blow up Virat with a bomb, is there going to be an accident in Sai’s life?

The show ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’ is about to be a disaster. Is Virat’s life in danger? Actually, the festival of Gudi Padwa is being celebrated in the show. That’s when Virat gets a call from the head quarter that he has to leave for duty as soon as possible. Now here the storm of feelings has arisen for Sai’s heart Virat. Sai wants to ask Virat sir how he loves him – friend or husband. Just as Sai’s confusion is over, that’s when Virat Sir walks away from her.

Now it is being shown further in the story that Virat is wandering with his commanders in the jungles for his mission. Then he meets a Naxalite. He attacks Virat by printing a Naxalite face. At that time Virat is alone. Then the scarf on that man’s face falls down. Virat is shocked to see that person. He is none other than his special friend always. Such a bad time came in his life that he had to become a Naxalite.

Virat listens to her whole story. Now on the other hand there is also a conspiracy to kill Virat. Naxalites don’t know that a forever friend has come in this mission. This does not make much difference to them because they have to get their demands fulfilled.

In such a situation, in the coming episodes, Virat’s life can be made. Will Virat Sai be able to reach home safely, because everyone in the house is waiting for him. Sai is talking about not celebrating the festival without Virat. Will there be any bad news for Sai in the meantime?

Before this, when Sai and Virat are in the room, he assures Sai that he will come back home safely. During this, Virat also says that he will always be such a good friend of Sai. But after hearing this, Sai’s face does not glow because she wants to hear something else for herself from the mouth of Virat Sir. Patralekha i.e. Pakhi Didi gets irritated when Virat brings Sai down.

The post GHKKPM: Sada made a plan to blow up Virat with a bomb, is there going to be an accident in Sai’s life? appeared first on Jansatta.



#GHKKPM #Sada #plan #blow #Virat #bomb #accident #Sais #life