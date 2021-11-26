GHKKPM: Will Sai get Pakhi’s black eye, Virat sir will be able to return home from secret mission?

Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Me: High voltage drama is going on in the show ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’. There is a possibility of an untoward happening in the upcoming episodes of the show. The night of Diwali is being shown in the show, it will be time for Lakshmi Pujan, while Virat will be informed from the head quarter that he has to go on a secret mission. Here Sai will be preparing to shift back to Virat’s room.

Sai has some questions in her mind which she wants to ask her Virat sir, in such a situation she is ready that today she will tell her heart to Virat. Sai wants to ask Virat if he likes her as a friend or as a husband. As soon as Sai enters the room, he is shocked to see her in police uniform on Diwali night.

Sai asks where are you going wearing police uniform on Diwali night. Then Virat tells that the mission is calling him. Sai asks which mission, on which Virat says that he is compelled in front of the duty, cannot share any information. In such a situation, Sai also does not ask again.

During this, Virat assures Sai that he will definitely come back and the friendship between them will always remain like this. Sai gets disappointed hearing this. She herself does not even know what is in Sai’s heart. Virat holds Sai’s hand and takes it down in front of the family members. So seeing Sai coming like this with Virat, Pakhi starts burning inside.

Pakhi again taunts someone, then Virat answers this time that why do you speak anything between me and Sai? On hearing this, Pakhi’s mouth becomes full. Virat tells the family members that he has been called on urgent duty. The family members are also shocked. Now what next? Will Virat and Sai be able to express their love to each other? Is the passing of Virat like this not a call for any untoward incident?

