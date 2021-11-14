‘Ghost Guns’: Firearm Kits Bought Online Fuel Epidemic of Violence



A 32-year-old man named Travis Seresteh went to the hotel’s parking attendant, Justice Boldin, and fired at him with a Polymer 80 pistol without any prior notice. Mr Boldin, 28, a former college baseball player, died almost immediately.

Then Mr. Sarreshteh, who pleaded not guilty after being charged with murder, shrugged his shoulders with a group of New Jersey friends. He turned his shotgun on himself when apprehended by a police officer on the porch of the house where the shootings took place, police said. A third man, Vincent Ghazani, was injured in the arm, lung, spleen and abdomen. Mr. Eli must have been hit by that volley.

“I was convinced that I was going to die – I could not hold my breath,” said Mr Ghazzani, who was rescued by a former Israeli army doctor who had put on a field dressing from a handkerchief. He was “waiting for the paramedics to arrive.

Police are still unsure how Mr. Seresteh got the weapon, a recurring theme in almost all ghost gun investigations. But getting a ghost gun, he says, allowed him a background check that would have uncovered a significant criminal history, including 2017 illegal weapons charges.

The shooting brought a wave of Jemtem nationally. But officials in San Diego were choked.

“How could someone who was barred by law from buying a gun get a 9-millimeter gun and shoot five people in the middle of the street?” Marnie von Wilpert, a San Diego City Councilwoman, said she passed a law banning guns without serial numbers as part of a wave of local law enforcement.

Community leaders in some of the most violent urban areas in the state have been sounding alarm bells for the past few years, as teenagers carry home-made guns for protection or as a symbol of toughness.

“People no longer buy regular guns,” said Anthony Towers, who works for the anti-violence program in Auckland. “Almost all young people are using demons.”