Ghost-Police-Sequel: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor will return as Ghost Hunters in Ghost Police The sequel will feature Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor

‘Ghost Police’ starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes recently aired on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film is getting a huge response. Now the news is coming that after seeing the success of the movie ‘Ghost Police’, the producers are thinking of making a sequel soon. Producer Ramesh Taurani and director Pawan Kripalani are planning to make ‘Bhoot Police’ a franchise. Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the film as ‘ghost hunters’.



In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, producer Ramesh Taurani said, “Looking at the success of ‘Bhoot Police’, we are thinking of making a sequel. The audience has loved the film immensely. And now I’m very excited to make the second part of it with my team.

Fans loved the way Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor fought ghosts as Vibhuti and Chironji in ‘Ghost Police’. Now that the news of the ‘Ghost Police’ sequel has been confirmed, fans are waiting for the film.



Speaking of the work front of Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, both the actors have more than one film. Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming films include ‘Adipurush’, Vikram Vedha remake. Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Kriti Senan will be seen in the film while talking about ‘Adipurush’ directed by Om Raut. Arjun, on the other hand, will soon be seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns’, ‘Ayyappanam Koshyam’ remake and Ajay Behl’s next film. He will also be seen in Akash Bharadwaj’s directorial debut ‘Kutte’. In the film, he will be seen sharing screen space with Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Kumud Mishra, Tabu and Shardul Bhardwaj.

