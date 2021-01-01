It has been in the news since the release of the trailer of the film starring Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. The movie has now been released on the online platform Disney Plus Hotstar. In addition to Saif and Arjun, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes are in the lead roles.

Story: The story of the film is about two technical brothers Vibhuti (Saif Ali Khan) and Chironji (Arjun Kapoor) who work to remove the obstacles of demons. While Vibhuti is a complete hypocrite and fooling people, Chironji believes in Tantra mantras and ghosts. The two sisters, Maya (Yami Gautam) and Kanu (Kanu), have been tasked with exorcising the ghost of a tea plantation in Himachal Pradesh. Now you have to watch a movie to see if these two brothers can catch ghosts and help the two sisters Maya and Kanu to technical bankruptcy.

Review: Before ‘Ghost Police’, ‘Woman’ has become a superhit in the horror-comedy genre. Director Pawan Kripalani has tried to bet on this particular genre. However, childish scenes and dialogues will not make you enjoy this movie. However, one-liners like Nepotism and Go-Corona-Go are enough to make you laugh. Not knowing where Saif Ali Khan speaks the language in the film, you will be confused. Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam have put a lot of effort into the film but Saif and Jacqueline look like tourists in a hospice as if shooting the film was their number two job. The story of the film is good but it has been treated badly. If you still post the most positive in the whole movie, Johnny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever has done a great job.

Why watch: There’s nothing special about the movie, so if you want to see it, you can check out Jamie Lever.