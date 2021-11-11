Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Salman Khurshid’s book, comparison of Hindutva with Jihadi Islam is wrong

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has openly disagreed with Khurshid’s opinion amid the ongoing controversy over his remarks related to Hindutva in former Union minister Salman Khurshid’s new book and said equating Hindutva with ISIS is wrong and an exaggeration. Referring to Khurshid’s book, Azad tweeted, “While we disagree with Hindutva as a political ideology separate from the mixed culture of Hinduism, comparing Hindutva with ISIS and Jihadi Islam is factually incorrect and exaggeration. Is.”

Azad is a prominent leader of the ‘G23’ group of the Congress. Khurshid has openly criticized this group on several occasions and he is considered a trustee of the Gandhi family. When asked about this, Khurshid told the news channel ‘ABP News’, “Hinduism is a very high level religion. There can be no greater inspiration than the inspiration given by Gandhiji for this. Why should I accept a new label? I will speak even if someone insults Hindu religion. I said that those who do politics of Hindutva are wrong and ISIS is also wrong.

Meanwhile, a lawyer from the capital Delhi has complained about the registration of an FIR against Khurshid in the Delhi Police. According to lawyer Vivek Garg, Khurshid has written in his book “Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times”. , “Sanatan Dharma and pure Hinduism (Classical Hinduism), known to sages and saints, are being pushed aside by an uncivilized form of Hindutva, on all parameters the jihadists of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years. There is a political version similar to Islam.

The post Ghulam Nabi Azad on Salman Khurshid’s book, comparing Hindutva with Jihadi Islam appeared wrong first on Jansatta.

#Ghulam #Nabi #Azad #Salman #Khurshids #book #comparison #Hindutva #Jihadi #Islam #wrong