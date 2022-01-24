Ghum hai kisi k pyaar mein fame yash pandit marries girlfriend mahima mishra at an intimate event attended by jackie shroff

Yash Pandit, who became famous with the TV show ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’, has married his girlfriend Mahima Mishra. In this marriage, Jackie Shroff had arrived with the most special gift.

Yash Pandit Wedding: Television star Yash Pandit recently took seven rounds with his girlfriend Mahima Mishra. Yash Pandit and Mahima Mishra got married on 22 January 2022. Keeping in mind the third wave of Corona, Yash and Mahima got married in a very simple way. Very few people were invited to this wedding. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff also reached to bless the bride and groom at the wedding.

Along with this, it is being told that the marriage was kept away from the limelight. Only a few very close relatives and friends were invited to the wedding. According to the information received, actor Jackie Shroff, who was present at the wedding, congratulated the couple and gifted them a sapling.

Some very cute pictures of this wedding have surfaced on social media, which are becoming increasingly viral. This marriage took place in Mumbai. This couple appeared in a very beautiful style in their wedding.

In the pictures that surfaced, you can see that where Mahima wore a red lehenga-choli. At the same time, Yash looked quite handsome in white kurta-pyjama and red doshala.

As soon as the pictures surfaced on social media, the process of congratulations has started. Let us tell you that Yash Pandit got the most popularity from the television serial ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’.

Groom King Yash, while talking about his marriage, told that a list was prepared to invite 150 guests to his wedding, but out of these, he could invite only 50 people. He told the reason for this to be Corona, along with that he told that all the safety protocols were followed in the marriage.

Yash has also told that he has taken a break from shooting for only a few days and he is going to return to work very soon after marriage. For information, let us tell you that Yash and Mahima first met in January 2015 at a common friend’s birthday party. In this first meeting, they became friends and this friendship turned into love and love into marriage.