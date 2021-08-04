Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin: Rekha featured in promo, Sai-Virat may have a big twist in life Watch Video – Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin: Rekha seen in promo, Sai-Virat may have a big twist in life; Watch Video

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin: beauty queen of bollywood Line She is seen in a very beautiful look in the new promo of Star Plus show, ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’. Rekha has been featured in the special promo of the show. In the promo, Rekha is hinting at a new twist that is about to come in the lives of Virat (Neil Bhatt), Patralekha (Aishwarya Sharma) and Sai (Ayesha Joshi). All these twists are going to come with the re-entry of Samrat (Yogendra Vikram Singh) in the show.

In the promo, Rekha Kanjeevaram is looking beautiful in Bala wearing a sari and beautiful earrings. Rekha is seen talking about love and duty in the promo. She is saying, ‘How does this love also pass through tests, which was only a duty till yesterday, today it has become love. But where do love and affection go together?

She is further saying, ‘In such a situation, if the past returns as a storm? The memories of the faded moments are refreshed. Tomorrow’s love has become today’s duty even without wanting. Sharing this promo with the Instagram account of Star Plus, it has been written, ‘Pyaar is forced to stand in front of duty once again. Now what will be the verdict, this tale of duty and love will be pronounced.

A source told our affiliate website Indian Express that with Samrat’s re-entry, the show will now have a twist. The source said, ‘After knowing that Patralekha is still in love with Virat, Samrat will decide to divorce her. Virat who had promised that he would be her friend for life, but now the responsibility of taking care of her will fall on him. Here Virat has fallen in love with Sai. This turmoil of emotions will bring an interesting twist to the story.

The producer of the show said about Rekha joining the promo that her arrival has created magic in the promo. He also says that a very thoughtful promo has been prepared in which Rekha ji has created magic with her performance.





