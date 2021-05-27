Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin climbs up; Anupamaa and Indian Idol 12 maintain their positions





The TRP Record of week twentieth by Ormax Media is out now. We are going to now get to see which of our favorite exhibits have carried out effectively on the TRP charts. Ormax Media have introduced the listing of the highest ten exhibits on tv. Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has seen a development this week whereas Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah leads the TRP listing. Anupamaa and Indian Idol 12 have maintained their positions. (*12*)Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya has solid the strongest bond with THIS contestant and now calls him her brother – GUESS WHO

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah doesn’t wish to depart the highest spot. It has been 13 years because the present is operating but it’s got no haters. Folks love watching the repeat episodes every little thing and therefore we see the present on the highest each week. Although there have been complaints from the viewers that the present’s content material has develop into repetitive, they nonetheless watch it. This week once more the present is on the primary place. Additionally Learn – Trending Leisure Information In the present day – Gautam Gulati breaks his silence on unfollwing Shehnaaz Gill; BTS’ RM says he’ll go bankrupt within the close to future

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is profitable hearts due to the wonderful twists and turns the makers are bringing in. The present has been on the second place on the TRP Record by Ormax Media since a very long time. Additionally Learn – 6 instances Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan made headlines for all of the incorrect causes

Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 has develop into the speak of the city. There have been so many controversies that occurred this season however we now have many gifted singers this yr. The present has maintained the third place within the TRP Record by Ormax Media for a very long time.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is profitable hearts with the brand new story of the present. Kartik, Sirat and Ranveer’s story has grabbed all of the attending. The present has obtained the fourth place within the TRP listing by Ormax media.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has develop into fairly standard. The TRPs of the present are nice however within the Ormax Media listing the present will get fifth place this week.

Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4

Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 is being beloved by the viewers and therefore each week it grabs a spot within the prime 10 of the TRP listing by Ormax Media.

Barrister Babu

Anirudh and Bondita’s harmless story wins coronary heart. The present’s storyline has been fairly attention-grabbing and this week the present is within the seventh place.

Dance Deewane 3

Dance Deewane 3 contestants have made us say ‘wow’ with their performances and therefore the present has obtained eighth place within the listing.

Wagle Ki Duniya

Sumeet Raghavan’s Wagle Ki Duniya is making each chortle. The present is doing fairly effectively and therefore has grabbed the ninth place within the TRP listing by Ormax Media.

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Rubina Dilaik starrer Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is again within the prime ten of the TRP listing by Ormax Media. Nonetheless, it has been place final within the prime 10.

