Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma shared funny video on Allu Arjuns song Srivalli

Recently, Aishwarya Sharma of TV serial ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’ fame has shared a video of herself, in which she can be seen doing funny dance on ‘Srivalli’ song.

The TV serial ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’, which is aired on Star Plus, is very much liked by the audience. Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, who play the lead characters in this show, are married in real life. Fans like the pair of both very much. This couple keeps sharing their photos and videos on social media every day. Both are spending their married life happily. Along with this, they are also often seen making funny comments on each other’s posts.

Meanwhile, actress Aishwarya Sharma has recently shared her latest video, which is funny. Seeing this video, his fans are bursting with laughter. Actually Aishwarya Sharma has taken the Srivalli Dance Reel Challenge and shared a video dancing to this song. In this video it can be seen that she is trying to hook step Allu Arjun and says that she dances like this when she wears a heavy sari.

The actress captioned this video as, ‘Whenever I wear a heavy saree and my shoulder says sorry, sister is very heavy’. While commenting on this post of his, Neil Bhatt has written ‘Hahahahaha haha ​​hai !!! Of saree.

Looks like Aishwarya didn’t find it funny. Responding to Neil’s comment, he said, ‘You see me everyday.. better not to ask me. Along with this, he also shared many angry emoticons.

Fans are also commenting fiercely after watching this video of Aishwarya Sharma. One of his fans has written ‘Very cute’, while another has written ‘Whenever I see you, I feel like I am looking at the most beautiful angel on this earth’. So someone jokingly said ‘To save your shoulder problem, you have to wear a light weight saree, please you look very beautiful and good every day all the time’.