Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Pakhi will sent ajinkya to sai bedroom, virat will be furious | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Pakhi will do dirty tricks, help Ajinkya to reach Sai’s bedroom

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Pakhi will sent ajinkya to sai bedroom, virat will be furious

New Delhi: In the TV serial ‘Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin) you have seen till now Sai collects all his money and brings harmonium for Ninad i.e. his father-in-law. Ninad gets emotional and hugs Sai. Seeing this, all the family members become emotional. Virat comes to his baba and he apologizes that he has not brought any gift for him till date.

Ashwini will bifurcate on Pakhi’s side

Today you will see that Virat will ask for Ajinkya’s number from Sai, but Sai refuses to tell. Pakhi does not come again in the morning to eat. On this Bhavani tells Sonali to send the food to Pakhi’s room. Hearing this, Ashwini gets a little annoyed and says that if Sai had been there today, then there would have been a ruckus about the same thing.

Pakhi decided to do the job

Pakhi says that she has applied for jobs in many places and till she gets the job, she will stay at her Ai Baba’s house. Sonali tells Pakhi that the daughters-in-law of this house do not go out and work, Pakhi gets upset on this and taunts the family members with Sai’s college going talk. Pakhi plays her emotional card.

Pakhi hurts her mother-in-law

Pakhi tells that she has decided to do the job because of Bhavani. Pakhi’s mother-in-law asks Sai the reason for leaving the house, then Virat comes and asks who is leaving the house. Pakhi taunts Virat on this. Virat apologizes to Pakhi and he gives Pakhi the status of emperor. To which Pakhi says that she does not want to spend her life waiting for the emperor. Hearing this, the emperor’s mother gets hurt.

Pakhi’s dirty trick

Sai also asks Pakhi not to leave the house, on which Pakhi once again taunts Sai. Pakhi is adamant on her decision. In the upcoming episodes you will see that Ajinkya, his friend, comes to the house to meet Sai and Pakhi sends him to his room. Pakhi tells in front of all the family members that Ajinkya is in Virat’s bedroom and Virat’s senses will be blown away after knowing this.

