Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Sai Will Announce Virat Face off Challenge With Ajinkya | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Sai will make a banging announcement on stage, Virat will be missing the pitti

New Delhi: Tv Serial ‘Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin) Till now you have seen that Bhavani, Omi and Ninad reach college and there they find Virat, all three Virat take Sai’s body. ask about. Virat also gives support in this lie of Sai. Virat reduces Sai’s fear. The rest of the family are shocked to see all three in the auditorium.

The family members will be shocked to see Sai

Today you will see that Bhavani Omi and Ninad reach the college and only then Sai’s name is announced on the stage and all three are shocked to see him in front of them. At the same time, all three also get angry, but gradually all three start enjoying Sai’s performance and start praising Sai.

Sai will challenge Virat

When Sai’s performance is being praised on stage, she praises Virat on the mic and requests him to come on stage. Meanwhile, Sai announces a dance match between Ajinkya and Virat on the stage and Virat is shocked to hear this.

Sai will apologize

In the upcoming episodes you will see that Sai Got Prize will be given to Sai and she will apologize to Bhavani, Omi and Ninad on stage itself.

