Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Sai will forgive Virat, Virat will plan for honeymoon | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Will forgive all the mistakes of Virat, Honeymoon will go on wedding anniversary

New Delhi: In the TV serial ‘Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, you have seen so far that Pakhi does not remember her wedding anniversary and this hurts her mother-in-law a lot. Sai comes back to Chauhan residence. Virat talks about Sai’s departure in front of everyone, but the family members refuse to let Sai go anywhere.

Virat will request

Today you will see that Sai once again reminds Virat of what he did. Virat apologizes once again. Sai packs her bag in front of Virat. Virat gets emotional seeing Sai’s Aaba. Virat requests Sai with folded hands that he should not go anywhere. Sai gets emotional seeing this condition of Virat.

will agree

Virat swears by Aaba to Sai and tells him not to leave this house. After so many pleas of Virat, Sai agrees. Virat hugs Sai and Sai also wipes Virat’s tears and all this Pakhi is standing outside the room and watching. Pakhi feels that there is no place for her in Virat’s life anymore.

Pulkit will promise Virat

Sai tells Virat that he should talk to Pulkit and refuse that she will not come with him now. Virat tells Pulkit not to come to pick up Sai, on which Pulkit starts scolding Virat and tells him not to force Sai. Sai tells that she has not forgiven under any coercion, but has forgiven from the heart. Pulkit gets happy hearing this and takes a promise from Virat to take care of Sai.

Sai and Virat will go on honeymoon

Sai says that she did not expect that Virat would remember his father’s anniversary. In the upcoming episodes, you will see that Virat will plan to go out on the wedding anniversary, but will hesitate to tell Sai. Virat says that he has organized a trip in his department, in which to go with his partner and he asks for permission from Sai.

